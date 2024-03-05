Guess Who Taylor Swift Is Endorsing in the 2024 Election

Photo: Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

It’s Super Tuesday, and Taylor Swift has finally given an endorsement in the 2024 election. She went with the oldest possible choice: the concept of democracy itself. In an Instagram Story, the singer encouraged people to get out there and vote for whoever makes them feel good.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power,” Swift wrote, adding, “If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.” It’s hard to look at two ancient white guys and see either of them representing ME, but okay.

Back in January, the New York Times reported that Swift was the Biden campaign’s “biggest and most influential endorsement target.” They even considered — somewhat jokingly — sending the president to the Eras Tour. Maybe Biden poorly mouthing the words to “Shake It Off” in the VIP tent would’ve scored her vote.

Swift endorsed Biden with a tray of cookies in the last presidential election, just a month before voting day. There’s not much indication that this year will be any different. Where she might actually throw her weight around is in the Tennessee Senate race, where Republican Marsha Blackburn is up for reelection. Back in 2018, Swift made her strongest ever political statement, vehemently denouncing Blackburn and endorsing the Democrat, former governor Phil Bredesen. Blackburn still won, but it was nice to see Swift have an opinion about something important.