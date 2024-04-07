Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Is ‘Really Not Doing Well’

Photo: Getty Images

Three weeks after Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced that she and husband of two years Ryan Anderson were getting divorced, her ex is finally ready to share some of his side of the story. The Louisiana middle-school special-education teacher created a TikTok account this month and shared his first video on Saturday to address the couple’s split, which came just three months after Blanchard was released from prison for the 2015 murder of her medically abusive mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

In the video, the 37-year-old thanked his fans “for the support and the nice messages I’ve been getting,” while watching WrestleMania at a friend’s house (“It’s great. I’m enjoying it. I’ve been a wrestling nerd for a long time”). He then added that he needed “to shave,” before speaking vaguely about his infamous ex and making a plea for any supporters to follow him on TikTok, where he hopes to post more “stuff eventually.”

“I’m just living my life, guys,” Anderson said. “Y’all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. Stay tuned for that.”

Anderson is, of course, referring to the upcoming docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which is slated for June. It is unclear whether the show will also address Blanchard’s rekindled friendship with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, which reportedly “blindsided” Anderson in the wake of the divorce news. Per TMZ, Blanchard was spotted holding hands with Urker at a Dollar General in South Louisiana earlier this week, after the outlet claimed that the ex-fiancés had gotten matching husky tattoos. Though Urker and Blanchard appeared on TikTok Live Wednesday to reassure fans they were not sleeping together, Anderson told the Daily Mail on Friday that he did not take the news of their companionship — romantic or otherwise — lightly.

“For me it just came out of the blue,” Anderson said. “I haven’t spoken to her, so I just don’t know what’s going on. I’m at a loss. I’m really not doing well at all.”

At least for now, Blanchard’s estranged husband will have to make do with his new army of TikTok followers 115K strong, who are solidly in support of his facial hair and that “fire D.”

