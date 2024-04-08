Kelsea Ballerini Didn’t Forget Her Pants, Okay?

Photo: Amy Price/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Country star Kelsea Ballerini had nine outfit changes while hosting Sunday night’s CMT Awards, but according to People, just one look seemed to have internet trolls up in arms: the pantsless one. While singing “Love Me Like You Mean It” in a pretaped performance, the 30-year-old opted for a long-sleeved gold bodysuit over sheer black tights. And despite “It” girls like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber going for the no-pants look for years, the online hate was apparently loud enough that Ballerini had to clarify that no, she did not “forget” her pants.

On Monday, the singer posted a TikTok video while getting the glam treatment and having her hair teased backstage. Mimicking those who had taken offense at her legs, she began, “‘You forgot your pants during your performance!’” Her response to the pants evangelists? “Shut up. No I didn’t.”

“It looked hot. Period,” she added. “Bye.”

One commenter anointed Ballerini “our pantsless QUEEN,” which I imagine was the type of fanfare Ballerini and her styling team were hoping for in the first place. It’s not like the four-time CMA host had her “butt-cleavage” out, which, I’ll have you know, is also currently trending. Of all the gluteal trends flooding runways this season, I’d even venture to say her pantyhose ensemble was about as safe as it gets when it comes to dressing celebrity provocateurs. Besides, the evening’s emcee — who divorced the country singer Morgan Evans in 2022 — had Outer Banks heartthrob and current boyfriend Chase Stokes on her arm Sunday night, so she couldn’t have been all that bothered. And to those blindsided by Kelsea Ballerini’s hip bones? Yeah, sure, okay.

