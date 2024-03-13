Has Anyone Seen J.Lo’s Missing Tour Dates?

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jennifer Lopez was set to kick off her This Is Me … Now tour this summer. But some fans will have to settle for seeing the self-styled auteur in concert … later. Two weeks after tickets for J.Lo’s latest tour went on sale, Entertainment Weekly reported that some of the tour dates had mysteriously been removed. The five canceled shows were set to take place in late August across Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, and New Orleans, but those shows now appear on Ticketmaster with the accompanying message: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Aside from posting a revised tour schedule on her Instagram story on Wednesday, Lopez has not acknowledged nor explained the disappearing shows. EW, however, reports that the cancellations were likely due to a “logistical issue” on the tour promoter’s end and that there might still be hope for fans of the “affected cities.” Until more information is released, J.Lo fans will have to settle for a refund and a little bitterness. We have reached out to Lopez’s reps for comment on the matter and will update this post if we hear back.

According to Us Weekly, some fans have speculated that the missing shows might be due to unexpectedly low ticket sales. The outlet reports that J.Lo’s ninth studio album is her least popular musical effort to date, climbing to the 38th spot on the Billboard 200 before dropping off the chart altogether. The album’s less-than-satisfactory commercial performance is also surely a knock to the singer’s ego and bank account, considering she spent more than $20 million on the whole extravaganza. I’m sure one half of Bennifer will fill us in eventually. J.Lo has never much liked leaving anything to the imagination anyway.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.