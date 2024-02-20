Why Did Kelly Rowland Walk Off the Today Show Set?

Call up Ryan Murphy, because the next season of Feud should be Kelly Rowland vs. the Today show. This dustup is both funny and confusing — dressing rooms that aren’t up to par, on-air apologies, Rita Ora — so let’s start at the beginning, and I’ll do my best to explain the whole situation.

Last week, Kelly Rowland appeared on the Today show to promote her new Netflix movie, Mea Culpa. She did an interview with Savannah Guthrie, at which some people bristled when the Today host brought up Rowland’s best friend and former bandmate Beyoncé. Afterwards, Rowland was set to be a guest host on the show’s fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb. However, come the fourth hour, Kotb was joined by Rita Ora and the two were discussing Ora’s new bob. Where was Rowland? Well, she had dipped.

“Kelly and her team were not happy,” a source told “Page Six.” “They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour.” The accommodations at the Today show are somewhat notorious for being tiny, and even hosts of the show are expected to make do with what could be generously described as a large closet.

According to “Page Six,” Rowland’s team asked for a different greenroom because they “didn’t like the one she was in.” After requesting one on a different level, they were told it was being occupied by Jennifer Lopez, who was on the show promoting the musical experience This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

On Monday, Rowland appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s show in much better spirits. Before the interview even began, Rowland thanked Shepherd for bringing “light, positive energy in this space.”

“We needed you, and I thank you so much for your light,” the singer said.

What the heck happened at the Today show that made Rowland come to Sherri Shepherd as if she’s water in the desert? I agree that she is a treasure, but many people would say the same of Hoda Kotb. Speaking of Kotb, she offered a mea culpa of her own on Tuesday’s episode of Today.

“I just wanna say this, I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her. And I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” Kotb said. “She can share my dressing room — we’ll be in it together!”

Is all of this really about a tiny dressing room? The whole thing is weird, and I fear that we’ll only know everything that truly went down when Rowland herself decides to talk. Oh, and in case you were wondering, a source did tell People that everyone was “impressed” with how well Rita Ora did as a co-host. At least we have closure on that front.