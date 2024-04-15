Kristin Cavallari Doesn’t Believe in Sunscreen

Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images

Can someone check on Kristin Cavallari? Outside of spending time with her 24-year-old former-college-football-player boyfriend, it seems the onetime Laguna Beach star is taking podcasting cues from Joe Rogan by casting doubt on the benefits of sunscreen. According to People, a resurfaced clip from a January episode of Cavallari’s podcast, Let’s Be Honest, is making the rounds again, and the content is not pretty. In it, Cavallari interviews “Dr. Ryan Monahan of Peaceful Mountain Medicine,” who is credited in the episode description as taking a “non-pharmaceutical approach to all aspects of health.” Cavallari, who notably sells “minimalistic skin care” under the umbrella of her company, Uncommon James, then dropped what she thinks is a scalding-hot take about the efficacy of SPF.

“I want to discuss the sun and sunscreen, which I know is controversial,” the 37-year-old said. “I don’t wear sunscreen, and anytime I do an interview, I get a lot of shit when I admit that I don’t. So talk to me about the health benefits of the sun and why we maybe don’t need sunscreen.”

“Totally, it’s a very controversial topic, which is so funny, ’cause it’s the sun,” Monahan, who is Cavallari’s personal “holistic” doctor, replied. “Like, we’ve literally spent our whole existence as humans under the sun all day until the last, like, 100 years or so. And now we’re, like, shut in, spending 93 percent of our lives indoors. That’s really bad for a lot of reasons. The sun is life-giving and nourishing.” As an alternative to sunscreen, Cavallari at one point noted that she uses coconut oil when she’s out in the sun. But Monahan recommends eating it instead because an “anti-inflammatory diet,” he claims, can help prevent sunburn.

Okay, enough of that nonsense! Per the American Cancer Society, the average age for a skin-cancer diagnosis is 66, and as one dermatologist pointed out on TikTok, our ancestors “didn’t get skin cancers not because they were somehow immune to DNA damage from ultraviolet radiation but rather — news flash — they died before the average age of onset of skin cancer.” One in five Americans develop skin cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, and the best way to prevent the disease, aside from staying indoors, is to wear sunscreen. For what it’s worth, the Mayo Clinic also advises against applying, or digesting, “so-called sunscreens, such as cocoa butter, safflower, olive, jojoba, baby, or coconut oil that provide no sun protection.”

And if you’re seeking skin-care advice, I would highly recommend turning off Cavallari’s podcast and visiting a licensed dermatologist instead. Stay safe out there!

