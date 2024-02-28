Adele Is Postponing Her Vegas Residency Due to Health Issues

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Adele has announced that she is postponing her popular Las Vegas residency to deal with ongoing sickness and go on doctor-ordered vocal rest. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” the singer wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.” She postponed all ten March performances, noting that “updates will be sent out” when available.

At a recent show at Caesars Palace, Adele addressed her health struggles with the crowd, sipping water and honey while explaining that she would be taking a few days of rest after experiencing chest pain and struggling to hit certain notes. “Can you imagine how hard … me not talking for three days is?” she joked at the time, per People. “I’m going to be in bed coughing my guts up on complete vocal rest.” The singer underwent surgery for a hemorrhaged vocal cord back in 2011; six years later, she canceled two tour dates at London’s Wembley Stadium, again citing damaged vocal cords. “I’ve struggled vocally both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do,” she wrote in a social-media letter to fans at the time. “I’m already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice.”

After initial postponements over COVID-19 related delays, the first leg of Weekends With Adele ran from November 2022 through March 2023. Adele extended her residency to play over 30 additional shows from June through November 2023. Last October, she extended it once again with 32 additional dates through June 2024.

“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” the singer wrote.

