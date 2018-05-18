The Best Pajama Sets for Dreamy Nights

By

According to statistics, you’re going to spend roughly one third of your lifetime asleep, so you might as well take advantage of it with some great sleepwear. The first rule of pajamas is “Know thyself.” Do you sweat at night? Then you’ll need something breathable like cotton. Do you hate the feeling of pants in bed? Try a sleep shirt or shorts. Will anything but the smoothest fabrics keep you awake? You’ll want the cool slinky touch of silk or satin.Whatever your preference, we’ve rounded up the best women’s pajama sets below. Scroll on for all of our favorites.

The Best Cheap Pajamas

In Bloom by Jonquil Satin Short Pajamas
$30, Nordstrom

I almost did a double take looking at this set: from the scalloped lace detail to the flattering cut, it looks so much more expensive than it is. Imagine yourself slipping into these after a long night of pampering.

The Amazon Set Everyone Loves

From $32, Amazon

Reviewers rave about its incredibly soft texture and old-school tailoring, with plenty saying they went back and bought more pairs for their friends. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

The Sunny Mini Sleep Dress

DKNY Walk the Line striped satin chemise
$70, Net-a-Porter

If you hate pants but shorts don’t appeal to you, try a mini sleep dress. The material is so light and airy, it’s the next best thing to sleeping naked.

If You Love a Sleep Shirt

Commando Stripe Oversize Cotton Voile Sleep Shirt
$108, Nordstrom

When your boyfriend gets sick of you borrowing his clothes, buy this breezy oversize sleep shirt for yourself. The fit is supposed to mimic classic men’s tailoring, but with a lighter, more breathable fabric.

The Pretty Minimalist Pair

Eberjey Frida embroidered stretch-modal jersey pajama set
$120, Net-a-Porter

Sleepwear brand Eberjey makes some of the softest pajamas around: this set includes fun stitching that makes a statement without being too loud.

If You Love to Sleep in Bralettes

Satin Stripe Bralet
$26, Topshop

If you appreciate the extra support of a bralette at night, try a set that comes with matching shorts.

$30, Topshop
Because Everyone Loves a Jumpsuit

Splendid Always Sleep Jumpsuit
$68, Shopbop

Jumpsuits are the easiest way to get dressed, even if you’re about to go to bed. They’re especially great if you hate having to match up your pajama sets after laundry day.

The Awesome Deal

Long Sleeve Cotton Pajamas
$20, Uniqlo
$20 (was $30, now 33% off)

We love a good deal, and $20 for striped pajamas is a good deal.

If You Want an Alternative to Silk

Cupro Lounge Shorts
$35, Topshop

If you’re looking to adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle this year, try cupro. Made from recycled cotton, it’s one of the most sustainable materials you can choose. It falls like silk but feels just as breathable as cotton.

$35, Topshop
The Romper for Girls’ Night

Only Hearts Riley Chevron Romper
$95, Revolve

Here’s a chic sleep romper that’s comfortable in all the right places but still looks cool — perfect for spending the night at a beach house, cabin update, or any other vacation that’s really just an adult sleepover with your friends.

If You Love a Pretty Chemise

Eberjey x Rebecca Taylor Lily Silk Chemise
$178, Eberjey

This is the second drop from Eberjey and Rebecca Taylor’s sleepwear collection. The floral and lace trim look pretty without being too delicate.

If You Love J.Crew

J.Crew Tipped Short Cotton Pajamas
$30, Nordstrom
$30 (was $80, now 63% off)

The next time you stop by J.Crew for a new work blazer or trousers, take a look at their sleepwear section. If cool, retro-looking PJs are your thing, there are tons to choose from.

Because You Hate Pants

Sleepy Jones Celia striped linen kaftan
$300, Net-a-Porter

It’s such a freeing feeling sleeping with your legs loose underneath the covers. This Sleepy Jones kaftan is made out of linen for maximum “airiness.” And it’s so chic that you can also wear it as a cover-up poolside.

A Pajama Set for the Overpacker

Equipment Alexy silk-satin pajama set
$250, Net-a-Porter

I used to be a chronic overpacker, subject to overweight luggage fees and the humiliation of scrambling to reorganize all my stuff in the check-in line. Saving space with less voluminous pieces — like this Equipment set — has been a lifesaver for me. The pieces fold up into a small pouch for easy transport.

The Fashion Girl Pajama Set

Donut Pink Pajama Set with Shorts
$200, Sleeper

Our love for cult-y sleepwear brand Sleeper is well-documented. Their pieces look polished enough that they can double as basics in your everyday wardrobe.

The Luxurious Sleep Set

Olivia von Halle Bella silk-satin pajama set
$290, Net-a-Porter

If you’re going to go big, take a look at Olivia von Halle. The brand is known for classic silk pieces with bold designs, but this peach short set feels perfect for summer nights.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

