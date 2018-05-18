The Latest on the Cut

6:33 p.m.

Hermès Brings Some Needed French Chic to Silicon Valley

“I’ve never seen so many stylish people in one place in this town.”

5:54 p.m.

Surprise! Book Club Isn’t a Nancy Meyers Movie

If it drinks white wine like a Nancy Meyers movie, it must be a Nancy Meyers movie, right?

5:40 p.m.

What Is the Best Duvet Cover?

We asked interior designers.

5:05 p.m.

Absolutely Every Single Thing We Know About Chrissy Teigen’s Baby

An exhaustive list.

5:00 p.m.

Clarins Made 4 Vibrant New Lip Stains

They’re supposed to last for up to 300 kisses.

4:54 p.m.

This Farm-to-Face Serum Will Make You Glow

Inspired by Tata Harper’s most popular mask.

4:51 p.m.

What Cutting Federal Funding for Abortion Providers Really Means

According to an expert in the medical field.

4:48 p.m.

Texas Official Blames School Shooting on ‘Too Many’ Entrances & Exits

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick offers up an … interesting theory on the Santa Fe High School shooting.

4:27 p.m.

The 17 Best Foundations for Oily Skin

When you want to look dewy but not greasy.

4:03 p.m.

Here’s How You Can Buy Discounted La Mer

Just act fast.

3:57 p.m.

What Was It Like to Go to School With Prince Harry?

Seven Eton graduates tell us what it was like to attend to the world’s poshest school — and be classmates with Will and Harry.

3:50 p.m.

Everything to Know About Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Dress

All the details about the most anticipated dress of the year.

3:26 p.m.

A Santa Fe High School Student Says She Wasn’t Surprised by Shooting

“It’s happened everywhere. I’ve always kind of felt like it was going to happen here, too.”

3:25 p.m.

6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Fight for Gun-Control

A roundup of ways to get involved in the fight for stricter gun-control laws and ending gun violence.

3:22 p.m.

The Best Pajama Sets for Dreamy Nights

Because sleep is serious.

3:06 p.m.

Meghan Markle and Her Mom Step Out After Tea With Queen Elizabeth

They checked into Cliveden House Hotel before the wedding.

2:29 p.m.

The Royal Wedding Means Nothing and Everything to Me

I know it’s just a wedding, but Meghan Markle makes it more.

2:12 p.m.

Live the Life of a Mystery Blonde With This New Cut T-Shirt

Who is she?

2:06 p.m.

Everything to Know About a New Study on the Causes of PCOS

A new development in the struggle to understand polycystic ovary syndrome.

1:46 p.m.

Baking the Royal Wedding Cake Is the Biggest Commitment I’ve Ever Made

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lemon elderflower cake requires love, patience, and a lot of time.