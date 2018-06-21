14 Pairs of Sneakers to Wear When You Get Sick of Sandals

Sometimes, you just don’t feel like wearing sandals. Whether you’ve had enough of running around in super flat wooden soles and dealing with finicky ankle straps or you just forgot to book a pedicure, there’s no styling crisis a fun, vibrant sneaker can’t remedy. From flashy Air Max 98s to the hot new sneaker collaboration to watch out for, we’ve gathered the best to wear for this season.

If You Love Eccentric Colorways

$75, Shopbop Tretorn Rawlins III Jogger Sneakers Purple suede and lime green might sound like a weird combination at first, but the sneaker’s silhouette and contrasting textures make it look chic in the most eccentric way. $75 at Shopbop Buy

The Trendy Pair

$70, Urban Outfitters Pro-Keds Royal Lo Camo Sneaker Keds are under-represented in the sneaker discussion. They’ve come a long way since their clean-and-boring ’80s image. These sneakers from their Pro-Keds line marries the camo trend with a versatile chunky sole. $70 at Urban Outfitters Buy

If You Love Yellow

$120, Need Supply Nike Air Max 90 Sure, people will probably notice you wherever you walk, but you’re also likely to get a lot of compliments — the marigold leather feels practically made for summer. $120 at Need Supply Buy

The Throwback

$75, Shopbop Fila Mindblower Vintage Runners Remember when all the cool girls wore Fila in high school? Well, don’t be surprised if you see your colleagues or neighbors in them now. The company has reintroduced some of its classic styles from the ’90s including the Mindblower. $75 at Shopbop Buy

The Fun, Printed Sneakers

$95, Net-a-Porter Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Currently at least two pairs of Chucks are already stuffed into your closet, so why not add a playful flamingo print pair? $95 at Net-a-Porter Buy

From an Eco-Friendly French Brand

$140, Madewell Veja V-10 Colorblock Sneakers French brand Veja is already a familiar name among sneakerheads, but if you haven’t bought a pair, might we suggest these cool colorblock kicks? Veja’s shoes are made with sustainable fabrics, and they have a decent selection of vegan sneakers, too. $140 at Madewell Buy

For the DIYer

$89, Shopbop Superga 2750 Deer Dana Bees Sneakers For their latest collab, Superga paired up with DeerDana, an NYC-based label by artist Dana Veraldi. Think yearbook-type sketches and font, but not as sloppy and much cooler. $89 at Shopbop Buy

From a Brand to Know

$115, Net-a-Porter Axel Arigato Leopard Calf Hair Sneakers $115 (was $230, now 50% off) If you tend to favor simple silhouettes and quality materials, Axel Arigato is your best best. These are much flashier than the brand’s typical minimal aesthetic, but they’re also now half the price. $115 at Net-a-Porter Buy

For the Colorblock Extremist

$130, Nordstrom Adidas Originals I-5923 Sneaker It doesn’t get more tropical-looking than bubblegum pink and vibrant red. $130 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love the Dad Sneaker Trend

$130, Shopbop Jeffrey Campbell Lo-Fi Sneakers In the spectrum of ugly dad sneakers, these probably rank as least offensive. They’re also more affordable than the runway version they resemble. $130 at Shopbop Buy

The Designer Pair

$250, Matches Fashion Aquazzura L.A. low-top satin trainers $250 (was $625, now 60% off) Known for their pretty and dainty high heels, Aquazurra also makes a beautiful sneaker. The hot-pink satin is a refreshing change of pace from rigid leather and utilitarian details. $250 at Matches Fashion Buy

For the Hypebeast

$160, Need Supply+ Nike Air Max 98 Shoe in Sail/Radiant Emerald You can find several different colorways for Air Max sneakers, but the 98s stick out because of the unique shape and edgy striped pattern. $160 at Need Supply+ Buy

The Cool-Kid Collab

Photo: Brown, Indya $110, Urban Outfitters Converse One Star X MadeMe Corduroy Platform Sneaker Founded by Supreme director Erin Magee, Mademe has become a rising star among female-focused streetwear brands. The brand recently collaborated with Converse for a new lineup of sneakers including these green corduroy kicks. $110 at Urban Outfitters Buy

The New Brand on the Block

$79, Cariuma OCA Low Washed Contrast Thread Canvas Sneaker If you’re at the point where Nike, Adidas, and Converse all feel a little too done, try Cariuma’s clean canvas sneakers. This shoe even comes in 11 different colors if blue is not your style. $79 at Cariuma Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.