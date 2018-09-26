always shopping

The 13 Best Work Bags for Women Under $100

The best work bags for women have the following attributes: enough room for all your stuff, a ton of pockets, a color that either goes with all of your clothing or is so dramatic that it pleasingly clashes with all of your clothing, a reasonable price, and, of course, a general lack of hideousness. It’s a lot to ask out of one bag, but we’ve found 13 professional-looking carryalls that can do the job for under $100. Read on for the best affordable bags to get you through the workday and beyond.

A Super-Simple Bag for Under $35

SQLP Waterproof Black Tote
$34 (was $68, now 50% off)

This bag has 4/5 stars on Amazon, with reviewers noting that it’s “the perfect size,” “fits laptops and water bottles,” and has earned them “so many compliments.” Enough said.

A Tote With Lots of Pockets

Everlane Pocket Tote
$48 at Everlane

This tote is from Everlane, so you know it’s going to be super functional and basic in the best possible way way. It has a large exterior pocket for a laptop and pockets inside for your phone and keys.

A Luxe Neutral

Nine West Gaya Tote
$50 at Nine West
$50 (was $90, now 44% off)

This only costs $50, but the minimalist design makes it look like it’s from a luxury brand. The ivory color is smooth, the shape is simple, and the size is perfect — big enough for all your essentials but not so big that you’ll overload it.

A Structured Pastel

Pixie Mood Faux Leather Tote
$58 at Nordstrom

It has clean lines and an icy blue color, and it comes with a matching pouch that can be worn as a cross-body or a clutch.

The Best XL Option

YALUXE Soft Leather Shoulder Bag
$60 at Amazon

Reviews for this bag note that it’s incredibly soft and well-made given the price. It’s also enormous, and since it’s made of real leather, it’s durable enough to hold everything you could ever need.

The Slouchy and Oversize Pick

Sole Society Tote
$65 at Sole Society

If you’re looking for a less structured option, this spacious shopper is made from a soft faux leather.

The Best Cheap Shoulder Bag

Sole Society Hingi Shoulder Bag
$65 at Sole Society

If you’re not carrying a laptop to work and you want something on the smaller size, this vegan leather tote is perfect. And the rich burgundy is practically begging to be worn this fall.

The Most Versatile

Malibu Skye Faux Leather Tote
$76 at Nordstrom

This bag was inspired by luxury tote bags but made with faux leather to make it more affordable. The scaled-back size makes it easy to bring to events after work.

The Reversible Tote

Mali and Lali Vegan Leather Reversible Tote
$78 at Nordstrom

One side is a clean black, and the other is a fun camo print.

The Best Medium-Sized Pick

Urban Originals Ethereal Tote
$88 at Nordstrom

It’s super-soft and has a more interesting shape than your average tote.

The Understated Convertible Bag

Convertible Tote Bag
$98 at Nordstrom

A roomy, medium-sized bag with five (!) pockets that comes in a cool gray.

The Sophisticated Neutral

Louisa Work Tote
$99 at TJ Maxx

The shape and rusty brown tone make this neutral bag feel polished. It has a lot of compartments, and unlike many totes, it closes at the top.

The Best Bright Option

Lodis Satchel
$99 at TJ Maxx

This is the most expensive bag on this list but it’s worth it for the cherry-red real leather and the grown-up shape.

