The 13 Best Work Bags for Women Under $100

The best work bags for women have the following attributes: enough room for all your stuff, a ton of pockets, a color that either goes with all of your clothing or is so dramatic that it pleasingly clashes with all of your clothing, a reasonable price, and, of course, a general lack of hideousness. It’s a lot to ask out of one bag, but we’ve found 13 professional-looking carryalls that can do the job for under $100. Read on for the best affordable bags to get you through the workday and beyond.

A Super-Simple Bag for Under $35

$34 at Amazon SQLP Waterproof Black Tote $34 (was $68, now 50% off) This bag has 4/5 stars on Amazon, with reviewers noting that it’s “the perfect size,” “fits laptops and water bottles,” and has earned them “so many compliments.” Enough said. $34 at Amazon Buy $34 at Amazon Buy

A Tote With Lots of Pockets

$48 at Everlane Everlane Pocket Tote This tote is from Everlane, so you know it’s going to be super functional and basic in the best possible way way. It has a large exterior pocket for a laptop and pockets inside for your phone and keys. $48 at Everlane Buy

A Luxe Neutral

$50 at Nine West Nine West Gaya Tote $50 (was $90, now 44% off) This only costs $50, but the minimalist design makes it look like it’s from a luxury brand. The ivory color is smooth, the shape is simple, and the size is perfect — big enough for all your essentials but not so big that you’ll overload it. $50 at Nine West Buy

A Structured Pastel

$58 at Nordstrom Pixie Mood Faux Leather Tote It has clean lines and an icy blue color, and it comes with a matching pouch that can be worn as a cross-body or a clutch. $58 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best XL Option

$60 at Amazon YALUXE Soft Leather Shoulder Bag Reviews for this bag note that it’s incredibly soft and well-made given the price. It’s also enormous, and since it’s made of real leather, it’s durable enough to hold everything you could ever need. $60 at Amazon Buy $60 at Amazon Buy

The Slouchy and Oversize Pick

$65 at Sole Society Sole Society Tote If you’re looking for a less structured option, this spacious shopper is made from a soft faux leather. $65 at Sole Society Buy

The Best Cheap Shoulder Bag

$65 at Sole Society Sole Society Hingi Shoulder Bag If you’re not carrying a laptop to work and you want something on the smaller size, this vegan leather tote is perfect. And the rich burgundy is practically begging to be worn this fall. $65 at Sole Society Buy

The Most Versatile

$76 at Nordstrom Malibu Skye Faux Leather Tote This bag was inspired by luxury tote bags but made with faux leather to make it more affordable. The scaled-back size makes it easy to bring to events after work. $76 at Nordstrom Buy

The Reversible Tote

$78 at Nordstrom Mali and Lali Vegan Leather Reversible Tote One side is a clean black, and the other is a fun camo print. $78 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Medium-Sized Pick

$88 at Nordstrom Urban Originals Ethereal Tote It’s super-soft and has a more interesting shape than your average tote. $88 at Nordstrom Buy

The Understated Convertible Bag

$98 at Nordstrom Convertible Tote Bag A roomy, medium-sized bag with five (!) pockets that comes in a cool gray. $98 at Nordstrom Buy

The Sophisticated Neutral

$99 at TJ Maxx Louisa Work Tote The shape and rusty brown tone make this neutral bag feel polished. It has a lot of compartments, and unlike many totes, it closes at the top. $99 at TJ Maxx Buy

The Best Bright Option

$99 at TJ Maxx Lodis Satchel This is the most expensive bag on this list but it’s worth it for the cherry-red real leather and the grown-up shape. $99 at TJ Maxx Buy

