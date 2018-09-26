The 13 Best Work Bags for Women Under $100

The best work bags for women have the following attributes: enough room for all your stuff, a ton of pockets, a color that either goes with all of your clothing or is so dramatic that it pleasingly clashes with all of your clothing, a reasonable price, and, of course, a general lack of hideousness. It’s a lot to ask out of one bag, but we’ve found 13 professional-looking carryalls that can do the job for under $100. Read on for the best affordable bags to get you through the workday and beyond.
A Super-Simple Bag for Under $35
SQLP Waterproof Black Tote
$34
$34(was $68, now 50% off)
This bag has 4/5 stars on Amazon, with reviewers noting that it’s “the perfect size,” “fits laptops and water bottles,” and has earned them “so many compliments.” Enough said.
This tote is from Everlane, so you know it’s going to be super functional and basic in the best possible way way. It has a large exterior pocket for a laptop and pockets inside for your phone and keys.
This only costs $50, but the minimalist design makes it look like it’s from a luxury brand. The ivory color is smooth, the shape is simple, and the size is perfect — big enough for all your essentials but not so big that you’ll overload it.