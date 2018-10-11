The Fall Trend You Can Wear to Work Every Day

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier. Photo: Nabile Quenum

If I was forced to wear the same thing to work every day for the rest of my life, I’d choose a blazer. A good one makes you look as put-together as Emmanuelle Alt, even if you’re just wearing it with Converse and a T-shirt. If your workplace is fairly buttoned-up, you probably wear at least one a week, so why not make it fun? And it doesn’t hurt that blazers are super-trendy at the moment — either as a separate or as part of a suit. But here are 14 great blazers to take you from the office to drinks with your work spouse. Scroll below to shop them all.

If You Want an Affordable Basic Blazer

$135 at Everlane Everlane The Italian GoWeave Classic Blazer Of course the place where you get your underwear, boots, jeans, and cashmere sweaters also happens to offer a pretty fantastic black blazer.

Available in sizes 00–14. $135 at Everlane Buy

If You Believe in a Monochromatic Fall Wardrobe

$50 at H&M H&M Double-breasted Jacket Pumpkin? Cranberry? Mustard? If you’re the sort who believe those words should never be applied to your wardrobe, only your plate, then here’s a dark jacket that will match all of your other black clothes.

Available in sizes 0–12. $50 at H&M Buy

If You Want a Break From Black

$83 at Eloquii Premier Bi-Stretch Work Blazer A sleek navy design matches everything just as well.

Available in sizes 14–28. $83 at Eloquii Buy

If You Want Something Fun and Trendy

$140 at Eloquii Cascade Detail Blazer This pinstripe number with an asymmetrical hem is more fashion forward, especially if you wear it with the matching pants.

Available in sizes 14–24. $140 at Eloquii Buy

If You Want a Street-Style Inspired Blazer

$164 at Nordstrom Vince Camuto Bold Glen Plaid Blazer Slouchy menswear-inspired styles are still going strong among the fashion bunch, especially when worn with ankle boots and cropped jeans.

Available in sizes 14W–24W. $164 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want an Hourglass Silhouette

$179 at & Other Stories Hourglass Houndstooth Blazer This structured blazer can help accentuate or even create an hourglass figure.

Available in sizes 0–10. $179 at & Other Stories Buy

If You Love a Preppy Look

$412 at Matches Fashion Masscob Lukas Double-Breasted Corduroy Blazer It’s time to break out the corduroy. In teal, it’s a little bit ’70s and a little bit English professor.

Available in sizes 0–10. $412 at Matches Fashion Buy

If You Want a Cozy Blazer

$150 at Violeta Buttoned Soft Blazer This blazer is in a soft fabric, so it’s going to be less structured. The rich red color makes it all the more luxe.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $150 at Violeta Buy

If You Like a Very Subtle Pop of Color

$150 at Mango Contrast Seam Blazer The white seams here are eye-catching but don’t take away from the professional look of a black blazer.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $150 at Mango Buy

If Menswear Is Life

$576 at Matches Fashion Isabel Marant Etoile Igora Prince of Wales Checked Blazer The boxy cut on this Isabel Marant blazer is so good. Don’t be afraid of razor-sharp shoulder pads! $576 at Matches Fashion Buy

If You’re a Sucker for Classics

$595 at Shopbop Rag & Bone Ellie Blazer You’ll wear it forever — just look at the enduring appeal of Ali McGraw in Love Story.

Available in sizes 0–10. $595 at Shopbop Buy

If You Want to Walk the Line Between Trendy and Classic

$595 at 11 Honoré Theory Super Cinch Blazer Houndstooth is having a moment — along with all varieties of plaid — but it’s so classic it won’t feel dated in a few seasons.

Available in sizes 14–16. $595 at 11 Honoré Buy

If You Want Something Colorful

If You Want to Invest in a Classic

$575 at Net-a-Porter Rag & Bone Monty Wool-Blend Blazer A black blazer is one of those pieces you won’t regret spending money on because you’ll wear it for years.

Available in sizes 0–12. $575 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.