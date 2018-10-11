business casual

The Fall Trend You Can Wear to Work Every Day

If I was forced to wear the same thing to work every day for the rest of my life, I’d choose a blazer. A good one makes you look as put-together as Emmanuelle Alt, even if you’re just wearing it with Converse and a T-shirt. If your workplace is fairly buttoned-up, you probably wear at least one a week, so why not make it fun? And it doesn’t hurt that blazers are super-trendy at the moment — either as a separate or as part of a suit. But here are 14 great blazers to take you from the office to drinks with your work spouse. Scroll below to shop them all.

If You Want an Affordable Basic Blazer

Everlane The Italian GoWeave Classic Blazer
$135 at Everlane

Of course the place where you get your underwear, boots, jeans, and cashmere sweaters also happens to offer a pretty fantastic black blazer.
Available in sizes 00–14.

$135 at Everlane
If You Believe in a Monochromatic Fall Wardrobe

H&M Double-breasted Jacket
$50 at H&M

Pumpkin? Cranberry? Mustard? If you’re the sort who believe those words should never be applied to your wardrobe, only your plate, then here’s a dark jacket that will match all of your other black clothes.
Available in sizes 0–12.

$50 at H&M
If You Want a Break From Black

Premier Bi-Stretch Work Blazer
$83 at Eloquii

A sleek navy design matches everything just as well.
Available in sizes 14–28.

$83 at Eloquii
If You Want Something Fun and Trendy

Cascade Detail Blazer
$140 at Eloquii

This pinstripe number with an asymmetrical hem is more fashion forward, especially if you wear it with the matching pants.
Available in sizes 14–24.

$140 at Eloquii
If You Want a Street-Style Inspired Blazer

Vince Camuto Bold Glen Plaid Blazer
$164 at Nordstrom

Slouchy menswear-inspired styles are still going strong among the fashion bunch, especially when worn with ankle boots and cropped jeans.
Available in sizes 14W–24W.

$164 at Nordstrom
If You Want an Hourglass Silhouette

Hourglass Houndstooth Blazer
$179 at & Other Stories

This structured blazer can help accentuate or even create an hourglass figure.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$179 at & Other Stories
If You Love a Preppy Look

Masscob Lukas Double-Breasted Corduroy Blazer
$412 at Matches Fashion

It’s time to break out the corduroy. In teal, it’s a little bit ’70s and a little bit English professor.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$412 at Matches Fashion
If You Want a Cozy Blazer

Buttoned Soft Blazer
$150 at Violeta

This blazer is in a soft fabric, so it’s going to be less structured. The rich red color makes it all the more luxe.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$150 at Violeta
If You Like a Very Subtle Pop of Color

Contrast Seam Blazer
$150 at Mango

The white seams here are eye-catching but don’t take away from the professional look of a black blazer.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$150 at Mango
If Menswear Is Life

Isabel Marant Etoile Igora Prince of Wales Checked Blazer
$576 at Matches Fashion

The boxy cut on this Isabel Marant blazer is so good. Don’t be afraid of razor-sharp shoulder pads!

$576 at Matches Fashion
If You’re a Sucker for Classics

Rag & Bone Ellie Blazer
$595 at Shopbop

You’ll wear it forever — just look at the enduring appeal of Ali McGraw in Love Story.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$595 at Shopbop
If You Want to Walk the Line Between Trendy and Classic

Theory Super Cinch Blazer
$595 at 11 Honoré

Houndstooth is having a moment — along with all varieties of plaid — but it’s so classic it won’t feel dated in a few seasons.
Available in sizes 14–16.

$595 at 11 Honoré
If You Want Something Colorful

Ganni Checked Cady Blazer
$350 at Net-a-Porter

Eye-catching yet office-appropriate.
Available in sizes 2—12.

$350 at Net-a-Porter
If You Want to Invest in a Classic

Rag & Bone Monty Wool-Blend Blazer
$575 at Net-a-Porter

A black blazer is one of those pieces you won’t regret spending money on because you’ll wear it for years.
Available in sizes 0–12.

$575 at Net-a-Porter
