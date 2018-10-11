The Fall Trend You Can Wear to Work Every Day

If I was forced to wear the same thing to work every day for the rest of my life, I’d choose a blazer. A good one makes you look as put-together as Emmanuelle Alt, even if you’re just wearing it with Converse and a T-shirt. If your workplace is fairly buttoned-up, you probably wear at least one a week, so why not make it fun? And it doesn’t hurt that blazers are super-trendy at the moment — either as a separate or as part of a suit. But here are 14 great blazers to take you from the office to drinks with your work spouse. Scroll below to shop them all.
If You Want an Affordable Basic Blazer
Everlane The Italian GoWeave Classic Blazer
$135
at Everlane
Of course the place where you get your underwear, boots, jeans, and cashmere sweaters also happens to offer a pretty fantastic black blazer. Available in sizes 00–14.
Pumpkin? Cranberry? Mustard? If you’re the sort who believe those words should never be applied to your wardrobe, only your plate, then here’s a dark jacket that will match all of your other black clothes. Available in sizes 0–12.