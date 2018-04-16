17 Easy, Stylish Jumpsuits You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

The stylish, successful women we feature in our In Her Shoes series might work in different industries, but they all have one thing in common: they love a good jumpsuit for the office. And that’s not surprising! We’ve been saying for years that a jumpsuit is the perfect solution on those mornings when you can’t figure out what to wear. It has all the simplicity of a dress, but it feels cooler and fresher. With that in mind, scroll ahead to shop 17 favorites that work for nearly every office environment.

The Warm-Weather Option

$98, Need Supply Farrow Bia Jumpsuit Light and spring-ready, especially when you add in some colorful sandals. $98 at Need Supply Buy

If You Love Prints

$50, H&M ANNA GLOVER X HM Patterned Jumpsuit At first glance, this looks like it would be for the advanced jumpsuit wearer only. But once you think of it as a floral dress with legs, it gets a lot easier to style. Just add sandals and you’re good to go. $50 at H&M Buy

A Good Beginner Jumpsuit

If You’re Into Japanese Design

$65, & Other Stories & Other Stories Pleated Wrap Jumpsuit For the Pleats Please Issey Miyake lover who just can’t justify paying for the original. $65 at & Other Stories Buy

The All-Week-Long Option

$70, Need Supply Stelen Nora Jumpsuit $70 (was $115, now 39% off) During the weekend, this is a fun going-out jumpsuit. And once the workweek comes around, you can just add a camisole to make the deep V-neck office-appropriate. $70 at Need Supply Buy

If You Like the Idea of a Suit (But Your Office Is Pretty Casual)

$92, Need Supply Which We Want Velene Jumpsuit Take a cue from the way Need Supply styled this pin-striped jumpsuit and add a white shirt. It’s like a suit, except way cooler. $92 at Need Supply Buy

If You’re Petite

$97, Yoox MOSS COPENHAGEN Common Jio Jumpsuit Get this hemmed to just above your ankles and it’ll be particularly flattering, especially if you skip the clunky boots. $97 at Yoox Buy

If You Just Want to Be Comfortable

$100, Spring MANGO Check cotton jumpsuit Made from soft cotton, it’s almost as good as wearing pajamas to the office. $100 at Spring Buy

If You Need to Impress

$100, Spring MANGO Belt detail jumpsuit This looks especially polished with heels and earrings — good for those big meeting days. $100 at Spring Buy

When You Want to Make a Statement

$125, Spring COS Drawstring jumpsuit - Signal Red Fiery red does all the work for you. $125 at Spring Buy

If You’re Interviewing for a Creative Job

$130, Topshop Topshop Bold Stripe Romper Worn with heels, this will show off your personality without being too over-the-top. $130 at Topshop Buy

The One for Conservative Offices

$139, Nordstrom VINCE CAMUTO Sleeveless Tie Waist Jumpsuit Layer this under a blazer and you’re good to go. Red too much for your office? It also comes in black. $139 at Nordstrom Buy

The Pretty One

$149, Revolve Sanctuary ANTONELLA JUMPSUIT Delicate dots and a tiny ruffle are sweet touches that’ll make you feel good all day long. $149 at Revolve Buy

The One for Uniform Dressing

$170, Yoox 8 Jumpsuit/one piece Simply swap out your blouses and you have a jumpsuit that you can wear like a suit. $170 at Yoox Buy

If You Love Florals

$228, Anthropologie Teatime Jumpsuit This bright print is the happiest way to embrace spring. $228 at Anthropologie Buy

The Best One for Minimalists

$231, Yoox MM6 MAISON MARGIELA Jumpsuit/one piece $231 (was $379, now 39% off) It’s exceedingly simple, and that’s precisely the point. Look insanely chic without any extras. $231 at Yoox Buy

Because You Love Isabel Marant

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿