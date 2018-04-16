17 Easy, Stylish Jumpsuits You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

The stylish, successful women we feature in our In Her Shoes series might work in different industries, but they all have one thing in common: they love a good jumpsuit for the office. And that’s not surprising! We’ve been saying for years that a jumpsuit is the perfect solution on those mornings when you can’t figure out what to wear. It has all the simplicity of a dress, but it feels cooler and fresher. With that in mind, scroll ahead to shop 17 favorites that work for nearly every office environment.

The Warm-Weather Option

Stelen Martina Jumpsuit in Rose
Farrow Bia Jumpsuit
Light and spring-ready, especially when you add in some colorful sandals.

If You Love Prints

ANNA GLOVER X HM Patterned Jumpsuit
ANNA GLOVER X HM Patterned Jumpsuit
At first glance, this looks like it would be for the advanced jumpsuit wearer only. But once you think of it as a floral dress with legs, it gets a lot easier to style. Just add sandals and you’re good to go.

A Good Beginner Jumpsuit

H&M Ankle-length Jumpsuit
H&M Ankle-length Jumpsuit
In classic black, it couldn’t be easier.

If You’re Into Japanese Design

& Other Stories Pleated Wrap Jumpsuit
& Other Stories Pleated Wrap Jumpsuit
For the Pleats Please Issey Miyake lover who just can’t justify paying for the original.

The All-Week-Long Option

Stelen Nora Jumpsuit
Stelen Nora Jumpsuit
During the weekend, this is a fun going-out jumpsuit. And once the workweek comes around, you can just add a camisole to make the deep V-neck office-appropriate.

If You Like the Idea of a Suit (But Your Office Is Pretty Casual)

Which We Want Velene Jumpsuit
Which We Want Velene Jumpsuit
Take a cue from the way Need Supply styled this pin-striped jumpsuit and add a white shirt. It’s like a suit, except way cooler.

If You’re Petite

MOSS COPENHAGEN Common Jio Jumpsuit
MOSS COPENHAGEN Common Jio Jumpsuit
Get this hemmed to just above your ankles and it’ll be particularly flattering, especially if you skip the clunky boots.

If You Just Want to Be Comfortable

MANGO Check cotton jumpsuit
MANGO Check cotton jumpsuit
Made from soft cotton, it’s almost as good as wearing pajamas to the office.

If You Need to Impress

MANGO Belt detail jumpsuit
MANGO Belt detail jumpsuit
This looks especially polished with heels and earrings — good for those big meeting days.

When You Want to Make a Statement

COS Drawstring jumpsuit - Signal Red
COS Drawstring jumpsuit - Signal Red
Fiery red does all the work for you.

If You’re Interviewing for a Creative Job

Topshop Bold Stripe Romper
Topshop Bold Stripe Romper
Worn with heels, this will show off your personality without being too over-the-top.

The One for Conservative Offices

VINCE CAMUTO Sleeveless Tie Waist Jumpsuit
VINCE CAMUTO Sleeveless Tie Waist Jumpsuit
Layer this under a blazer and you’re good to go. Red too much for your office? It also comes in black.

The Pretty One

Sanctuary ANTONELLA JUMPSUIT
Sanctuary ANTONELLA JUMPSUIT
Delicate dots and a tiny ruffle are sweet touches that’ll make you feel good all day long.

The One for Uniform Dressing

8 Jumpsuit/one piece
8 Jumpsuit/one piece
Simply swap out your blouses and you have a jumpsuit that you can wear like a suit.

If You Love Florals

Teatime Jumpsuit
Teatime Jumpsuit
This bright print is the happiest way to embrace spring.

The Best One for Minimalists

MM6 MAISON MARGIELA Jumpsuit/one piece
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA Jumpsuit/one piece
It’s exceedingly simple, and that’s precisely the point. Look insanely chic without any extras.

Because You Love Isabel Marant

ISABEL MARANT Cotton-twill jumpsuit
ISABEL MARANT Cotton-twill jumpsuit
Everyone’s favorite cool French label, on deep discount.

