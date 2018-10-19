25 Cute Wrap Dresses You Can Wear to Work

business casual

25 Wrap Dresses That Make Getting Dressed for Work Incredibly Easy

When you think of truly classic articles of clothing, the first few things that come to mind are a crisp white shirt, a well-tailored blazer, and a pair of great jeans. What else should be on that list? A wrap dress. The design has been around as a stylish option for busy women since the start of the 20th century, but it really became popular due to Diane von Furstenberg’s signature jersey designs. Those remain a wardrobe staple, but plenty of designers have their own variations that range from classic to trendy.

It’s easy to see why wrap dresses remain a favorite, especially for work. They’re especially helpful on days when you need to look extra polished, like say a big meeting or interview. Wear one over knee-high boots or with pumps, and you don’t have to do much else to look your best. So whether you want a sleek black style you can wear for years to come or you’re looking for a fun print, here are 25 of our current favorites.

If You Want a Non-Boring Black Wrap Dress

Black dresses are closet security blankets — throw one on and feel swaddled by the knowledge that there’s very little you can do to mess your outfit up. But you also don’t need a closet full of them. Venture out a bit and try something with a bit of pattern, or even go edgy with a faux leather option. And if you already have a similar one, take a styling cue from below and layer it over a white shirt or turtleneck for those extra-chilly days.

Stelen Delila Floral Wrap Dress
Stelen Delila Floral Wrap Dress
$76 at Need Supply

Available in sizes S–L.

$76 at Need Supply
Buy
Stelen Shanna Floral Print Wrap Dress
Stelen Shanna Floral Print Wrap Dress
$86 at Need Supply

Available in sizes S–L.

$86 at Need Supply
Buy
City Chic Faux Wrap Dotted Dress
City Chic Faux Wrap Dotted Dress
$89 at Nordstrom
$89 (was $119, now 25% off)

Available in sizes 16W–18W.

$89 at Nordstrom
Buy
Eloquii Faux Leather Wrap Dress
Eloquii Faux Leather Wrap Dress
$90 at Eloquii
$90 (was $150, now 40% off)

Available in sizes 18–28.

$90 at Eloquii
Buy
with code: OCTOBERFEST
& Other Stories Floral Velour Wrap Dress
& Other Stories Floral Velour Wrap Dress
$99 at & Other Stories

Available in sizes 0–10.

$99 at & Other Stories
Buy

If You Want a Classic Wrap Dress

So your office style tends to err on the conservative side? A solid-colored option is your best bet. You can’t go wrong with black, but if that feels too depressing for long winter days, green has emerged as a popular color trend both in muted teal and vibrant grass shades. If you’re in the mood for something even brighter, red is always a power color. And should you want something muted and cozy, Diane von Furstenberg makes a delicious cashmere wrap dress that feels like wearing work-appropriate bathrobe.

ECI Wrap Dress
ECI Wrap Dress
$83 at Macy’s
$83 (was $110, now 25% off)

Available in sizes 1X–3X.

$83 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: THANKS
Leith Sharkbite Hem Wrap Dress
Leith Sharkbite Hem Wrap Dress
$79 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–L.

$79 at Nordstrom
Buy
Lark & Ro Classic Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Lark & Ro Classic Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
$49 at Amazon

Available in sizes 1X–5X.

$49 at Amazon
Buy
$49 at Amazon
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Linda Cashmere Wrap Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Linda Cashmere Wrap Dress
$398 at Diane von Furstenberg

Available in sizes XS–L.

$398 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
& Other Stories O-Ring Belted Midi Dress
& Other Stories O-Ring Belted Midi Dress
$85 at & Other Stories

Available in sizes 0–10.

$85 at & Other Stories
Buy

If You Want a Floral Wrap Dress

You don’t have to give up summery prints now that it’s cold outside. The easiest way to wear them is to choose ones with a dark background, especially in an autumnal hue like mustard, brown, or forest green. Of course, if you’re not ready to let go of warm-weather dressing, No. 6 and Equipment both offer brighter versions. Just add a layer to transition them between seasons.

Lovedrobe wrap front burnout velvet pencil dress in navy
Lovedrobe wrap front burnout velvet pencil dress in navy
$103 at ASOS

Available in sizes 14–24.

$103 at ASOS
Buy
Leith Long Sleeve Surplice Wrap Dress
Leith Long Sleeve Surplice Wrap Dress
$69 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 1X–4X.

$69 at Nordstrom
Buy
Eloquii Printed Wrap Maxi Dress
Eloquii Printed Wrap Maxi Dress
$78 at Eloquii
$78 (was $130, now 40% off)

Available in sizes 16–24.

$78 at Eloquii
Buy
with code: OCTOBERFEST
No. 6 Viola Wrap Dress
No. 6 Viola Wrap Dress
$545 at Shopbop

Available in sizes M–L.

$545 at Shopbop
Buy
Y.A.S floral spotted wrap dress
Y.A.S floral spotted wrap dress
$103 at ASOS

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$103 at ASOS
Buy
Parker Estella Combo Dress
Parker Estella Combo Dress
$358 at 11 Honore

Available in sizes 14–18.

$358 at 11 Honore
Buy
Halogen Wrap Dress
Halogen Wrap Dress
$99 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$99 at Nordstrom
Buy
Equipment Gowin floral-print washed-silk wrap midi dress
Equipment Gowin floral-print washed-silk wrap midi dress
$480 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes XS–L.

$480 at Net-a-Porter
Buy

If You Don’t Want a Floral Wrap Dress

So you’re in the market for a fun pattern but petals aren’t your speed? Try a menswear-inspired pinstripe, retro ’70s graphics, or maybe even of-the-moment scarf prints. If you’re looking for something that conveys power yet creativity, try Cefinn, a brand by Samantha Cameron (the wife of former British prime minister David Cameron) — their navy dress fits the bill perfectly. Should you want something street style-inspired, Ganni’s emerged as a favorite and their gingham dress is especially good for a casual office with white sneakers.

Cefinn Printed satin wrap midi dress
Cefinn Printed satin wrap midi dress
$440 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes 0–12.

$440 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Ganni Charron ruffled checked coated cotton-blend seersucker wrap dress
Ganni Charron ruffled checked coated cotton-blend seersucker wrap dress
$280 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes 2–12.

$280 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Stelen Emmy Striped Wrap Dress
Stelen Emmy Striped Wrap Dress
$71 at Need Supply

Available in sizes S–L.

$71 at Need Supply
Buy
Eloquii Contrast Ruffle Wrap Dress
Eloquii Contrast Ruffle Wrap Dress
$81 at Eloquii
$81 (was $135, now 40% off)

Available in sizes 16–28.

$81 at Eloquii
Buy
with code: OCTOBERFEST
Stine Goya Micaela printed silk wrap dress
Stine Goya Micaela printed silk wrap dress
$660 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$660 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
ASOS DESIGN Curve scarf print wrap mini dress with long sleeves and piping
ASOS DESIGN Curve scarf print wrap mini dress with long sleeves and piping
$60 at ASOS

Available in sizes 14–22.

$60 at ASOS
Buy
Tanya Taylor Colorblock Ellie Dress
Tanya Taylor Colorblock Ellie Dress
$475 at 11 Honore

Available in sizes 0X–1X.

$475 at 11 Honore
Buy

