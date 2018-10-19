25 Cute Wrap Dresses You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier. Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

When you think of truly classic articles of clothing, the first few things that come to mind are a crisp white shirt, a well-tailored blazer, and a pair of great jeans. What else should be on that list? A wrap dress. The design has been around as a stylish option for busy women since the start of the 20th century, but it really became popular due to Diane von Furstenberg’s signature jersey designs. Those remain a wardrobe staple, but plenty of designers have their own variations that range from classic to trendy.

It’s easy to see why wrap dresses remain a favorite, especially for work. They’re especially helpful on days when you need to look extra polished, like say a big meeting or interview. Wear one over knee-high boots or with pumps, and you don’t have to do much else to look your best. So whether you want a sleek black style you can wear for years to come or you’re looking for a fun print, here are 25 of our current favorites.

If You Want a Non-Boring Black Wrap Dress

Black dresses are closet security blankets — throw one on and feel swaddled by the knowledge that there’s very little you can do to mess your outfit up. But you also don’t need a closet full of them. Venture out a bit and try something with a bit of pattern, or even go edgy with a faux leather option. And if you already have a similar one, take a styling cue from below and layer it over a white shirt or turtleneck for those extra-chilly days.

$86 at Need Supply Stelen Shanna Floral Print Wrap Dress Available in sizes S–L. $86 at Need Supply Buy

$89 at Nordstrom City Chic Faux Wrap Dotted Dress $89 (was $119, now 25% off) Available in sizes 16W–18W. $89 at Nordstrom Buy

$90 at Eloquii Eloquii Faux Leather Wrap Dress $90 (was $150, now 40% off) Available in sizes 18–28. $90 at Eloquii Buy with code: OCTOBERFEST

If You Want a Classic Wrap Dress

So your office style tends to err on the conservative side? A solid-colored option is your best bet. You can’t go wrong with black, but if that feels too depressing for long winter days, green has emerged as a popular color trend both in muted teal and vibrant grass shades. If you’re in the mood for something even brighter, red is always a power color. And should you want something muted and cozy, Diane von Furstenberg makes a delicious cashmere wrap dress that feels like wearing work-appropriate bathrobe.

$79 at Nordstrom Leith Sharkbite Hem Wrap Dress Available in sizes XS–L. $79 at Nordstrom Buy

$398 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Linda Cashmere Wrap Dress Available in sizes XS–L. $398 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

If You Want a Floral Wrap Dress

You don’t have to give up summery prints now that it’s cold outside. The easiest way to wear them is to choose ones with a dark background, especially in an autumnal hue like mustard, brown, or forest green. Of course, if you’re not ready to let go of warm-weather dressing, No. 6 and Equipment both offer brighter versions. Just add a layer to transition them between seasons.

$103 at ASOS Lovedrobe wrap front burnout velvet pencil dress in navy Available in sizes 14–24. $103 at ASOS Buy

$69 at Nordstrom Leith Long Sleeve Surplice Wrap Dress Available in sizes 1X–4X. $69 at Nordstrom Buy

$78 at Eloquii Eloquii Printed Wrap Maxi Dress $78 (was $130, now 40% off) Available in sizes 16–24. $78 at Eloquii Buy with code: OCTOBERFEST

If You Don’t Want a Floral Wrap Dress

So you’re in the market for a fun pattern but petals aren’t your speed? Try a menswear-inspired pinstripe, retro ’70s graphics, or maybe even of-the-moment scarf prints. If you’re looking for something that conveys power yet creativity, try Cefinn, a brand by Samantha Cameron (the wife of former British prime minister David Cameron) — their navy dress fits the bill perfectly. Should you want something street style-inspired, Ganni’s emerged as a favorite and their gingham dress is especially good for a casual office with white sneakers.

$280 at Net-a-Porter Ganni Charron ruffled checked coated cotton-blend seersucker wrap dress Available in sizes 2–12. $280 at Net-a-Porter Buy

$81 at Eloquii Eloquii Contrast Ruffle Wrap Dress $81 (was $135, now 40% off) Available in sizes 16–28. $81 at Eloquii Buy with code: OCTOBERFEST

$660 at Net-a-Porter Stine Goya Micaela printed silk wrap dress Available in sizes XS–XL. $660 at Net-a-Porter Buy

$60 at ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve scarf print wrap mini dress with long sleeves and piping Available in sizes 14–22. $60 at ASOS Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.