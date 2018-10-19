25 Cute Wrap Dresses You Can Wear to Work

When you think of truly classic articles of clothing, the first few things that come to mind are a crisp white shirt, a well-tailored blazer, and a pair of great jeans. What else should be on that list? A wrap dress. The design has been around as a stylish option for busy women since the start of the 20th century, but it really became popular due to Diane von Furstenberg’s signature jersey designs. Those remain a wardrobe staple, but plenty of designers have their own variations that range from classic to trendy.
It’s easy to see why wrap dresses remain a favorite, especially for work. They’re especially helpful on days when you need to look extra polished, like say a big meeting or interview. Wear one over knee-high boots or with pumps, and you don’t have to do much else to look your best. So whether you want a sleek black style you can wear for years to come or you’re looking for a fun print, here are 25 of our current favorites.
If You Want a Non-Boring Black Wrap Dress
Black dresses are closet security blankets — throw one on and feel swaddled by the knowledge that there’s very little you can do to mess your outfit up. But you also don’t need a closet full of them. Venture out a bit and try something with a bit of pattern, or even go edgy with a faux leather option. And if you already have a similar one, take a styling cue from below and layer it over a white shirt or turtleneck for those extra-chilly days.
If You Want a Classic Wrap Dress
So your office style tends to err on the conservative side? A solid-colored option is your best bet. You can’t go wrong with black, but if that feels too depressing for long winter days, green has emerged as a popular color trend both in muted teal and vibrant grass shades. If you’re in the mood for something even brighter, red is always a power color. And should you want something muted and cozy, Diane von Furstenberg makes a delicious cashmere wrap dress that feels like wearing work-appropriate bathrobe.
Available in sizes 1X–5X.
If You Want a Floral Wrap Dress
You don’t have to give up summery prints now that it’s cold outside. The easiest way to wear them is to choose ones with a dark background, especially in an autumnal hue like mustard, brown, or forest green. Of course, if you’re not ready to let go of warm-weather dressing, No. 6 and Equipment both offer brighter versions. Just add a layer to transition them between seasons.
If You Don’t Want a Floral Wrap Dress
So you’re in the market for a fun pattern but petals aren’t your speed? Try a menswear-inspired pinstripe, retro ’70s graphics, or maybe even of-the-moment scarf prints. If you’re looking for something that conveys power yet creativity, try Cefinn, a brand by Samantha Cameron (the wife of former British prime minister David Cameron) — their navy dress fits the bill perfectly. Should you want something street style-inspired, Ganni’s emerged as a favorite and their gingham dress is especially good for a casual office with white sneakers.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.