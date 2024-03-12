Charli XCX, Tyga, and Ye Model for Y/Project

Photo: Arnaud Lajeunie, Courtesy of Y/Project

The buzz of Fashion Month isn’t over just yet. A few weeks after Y/Project dropped the news that it would be sitting out Paris Fashion Week and pivoting to a lookbook due to “uncertain times,” the highly anticipated collection is here. The fall-winter 2024 lineup commemorates ten years of Glenn Martens at the helm of Y/Project. The Belgian designer, who is also the creative director of Diesel, joined the brand in 2013 following the passing of founder Yohan Serfaty.

The collection features oversize and asymmetrical denim, thigh-high leather boots, and bags that look like jeans. The buzzy and critically acclaimed Martens teamed up with photographer Arnaud Lajeunie and stylist Michèle Lian to showcase the fall-winter 2024 lineup on his close friends and family — which just so happens to include a few famous faces.

Not to be upstaged by ex Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims TV commercial and the news of daughter North West’s debut album, rapper Ye wears an oversize black puffer in the lookbook. Singer Charli XCX is styled in a leather jacket, and Mel Ottenberg, Interview editor-in-chief and stylist, is styled in oversize shearling.

Other familiar faces in the lookbook include Mia Khalifa, Tyga, Irina Shayk, and Haley Wollens. The brand also tapped a few Y/Project team members and Martens’s father, so quite a few people can add “model” to their résumé.