Good Luck Trying to Outdo Zendaya

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Who is doing it like Zendaya? The actress turned up at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London dressed to the nines (tens? twelves?), looking like a robot sent from the future to eliminate all average-looking people.

Wearing archival Mugler from the designer’s legendary Fall 1995 show, Zendaya proved once again that she can’t really be bested — today she was also announced as one of the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala. The actress is hot on the trail of Beyoncé, who wore a custom Mugler piece inspired by the ‘95 look during the Renaissance Tour last year.

Timothée Chalamet did his best to keep up, wearing silver pants that complemented his co-star’s look. If anything, this is giving me a lot of ideas for a Terminator reboot where John Connor and the Terminator fall in love.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at the London premiere of #Dune2. pic.twitter.com/7nmVzGqwGN — Variety (@Variety) February 15, 2024

Despite having to stand next to Zendaya, the rest of the Dune cast looked good — that’s what happens when you cast every hot, young actor in your movie. Speaking of which, Anya Taylor-Joy turned up on the carpet, which was a surprise to many. Variety has since revealed that she has a small part in the movie playing a “major character from the franchise.” I haven’t read those books, so I’m gonna throw out a name. Shannon? Does she play someone named Shannon? I guess I’ll find out soon.