Zendaya Knows She’s a Work of Art

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

For most people, having their photo taken by dozens of strangers while merely trying to walk through a museum would be uncomfortable and stressful, if not upsetting. But for Zendaya, it’s just part of life. The actress — who is the cover star for both American Vogue and British Vogue’s May issues — recalled her infamous October 2022 trip to the Louvre with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, saying on that particular day, she felt like a piece of art.

“You just kind of get used to the fact that, Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of. I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life,” she said.

When Zendaya and Holland visited the Louvre in the fall of 2022, photos of them waiting on line, strolling hand in hand, and posing in front of the Mona Lisa immediately went viral. The romantic date, it turns out, nearly didn’t happen. Zendaya told Vogue that the couple was actually advised against going to the Louvre because their presence could make an already busy place more chaotic. But they decided to go anyway, and at the end of the day, they got to stay after closing hours, which Zendaya called “one of the coolest experiences ever.”

Zendaya is currently promoting her upcoming film, Challengers, while Holland is preparing for a return to the stage in an already sold-out London production of Romeo and Juliet this summer. Zendaya told Vogue that she plans to see the play as much as possible. Who knows? Maybe they’ll have time for a London museum date, too.

