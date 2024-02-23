Zendaya Agrees: Tom Holland Has the Rizz

Photo: Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya may be busy promoting two movies — Dune: Part Two and the sexy tennis drama Challengers — but she still found a moment this week to speak on an unrelated but important pop-culture issue: Tom Holland’s “beautiful charisma,” as Zendaya put it. In a BuzzFeed interview that dropped on Thursday, the actress was asked which of her Dune co-stars has the most rizz, or “style, charm, or attractiveness.” Her answer? Not Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, or Florence Pugh, who are in the movie with her, but Holland, who is not.

Initially, Zendaya playfully responded that she had the most rizz. She went on to explain that while “everybody’s kind of got their own,” Holland’s rizz was indisputable.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma — not on the Dune cast — but works for me is Mr. Tom Holland,” she said. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people. Like, you see him on talk shows and stuff like that; he’s just naturally very good at that.”

Holland and Zendaya first sparked dating rumors back in 2016 when they were cast in Spider-Man together, but it wasn’t until 2021 — when they were spotted kissing in a car — that their relationship was confirmed. Last year, Holland joined BuzzFeed for the same interview. Asked the same question, he, too, found a way of bringing up his relationship, saying, “I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz. I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz.” Sorry, but no one believes you, Tom. We’ve all seen that “Umbrella” performance.

