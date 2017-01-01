Adam Lippes
Latest Shows from Adam Lippes
Label Overview
Adam Lippes is a refined designer sportswear brand for women, with the de rigueur wardrobe staples at its core. Adam began his career in fashion at Polo Ralph Lauren, before moving to Oscar de la Renta as one of the fashion’s youngest Creative Directors. In 2004, Lippes launched ADAM, which took a refreshing take on classic American sportswear. In February 2013, the Adam Lippes collection launched, and later that year the Adam Lippes Basics collection rolled out. Adam Lippes is available in 75 stockists worldwide.
- Designed By
- Adam Lippes, 2006 - Present
- Owned By
- Adam Lippes, Atelier Fund
- Websites
- adamlippes.com
Latest News
-
Today at Fashion Week: Alexander Wang, and Erykah Badu’s Styling Debut
-
Introducing Cultcore: A Caftan for Every Day of the Week
-
Target’s Fall Collaboration Is Full of Plaid
-
Adam Lippes Is the Latest Target Collaborator
-
10 Fashion People Weigh In on the Power Suit
-
Crafting Fashion That Eludes the Flashbulbs
-
The 4 Things I Want to Wear From NYFW, Day 3
-
20 Chic, Comfortable Midi-Skirts to Wear All Fall
-
The Best of Pre-Fall (So Far): Jason Wu, Proenza Schouler, and More
-
15 Ways to Wear Black Lace This Fall
-
Adam Lippes to Relaunch His Collections in February
-
Shake-ups Continue at Kellwood Co.
-
Kellwood Drops Adam Lippes
-
New Pre-Fall Collections: Burberry Prorsum and Adam
-
Slideshow: Fifteen Genius Hair Ideas From New York Fashion Week
-
Trend Forecast: Get Ready for Crisp Whites, Seventies Separates, and Sheer Everything
-
Hilary Rhoda Is Saturday’s Top Model
-
New Spring Collections: Alexander Wang, Charlotte Ronson, Z Spoke by Zac Posen, and More!
-
Slideshow: 30 Cozy Collegiate Cardigans
-
Best Bet: ADAM’s Rosette-Topped Tee
-
‘Sidewalk Catwalk’ Slideshow: 32 Big-name Designers Turn Mannequins Into Art
-
New Resort Collections: ADAM, Rag & Bone, Calvin Klein, Diane Von Furstenberg, Tibi, Chris Benz, and Lela Rose
-
Bold Beauty Looks From the New York Runways
-
Natalia Vodianova Is Saturday’s Top Model
-
Adam Lippes Had to Apologize to His Interns
-
Adam Lippes Thinks It’s Hard to Find an Intern With Good Style
-
Lynn Yaeger: Wang’s Quilted Shorts Are Like a Chanel Bag for Your Heinie
-
Usher In Spring With Shades of Yellow
-
Mirte Maas Is Saturday’s Top Model
-
Best Bet: Turn Up the Heat