Label Overview

Adam Lippes is a refined designer sportswear brand for women, with the de rigueur wardrobe staples at its core. Adam began his career in fashion at Polo Ralph Lauren, before moving to Oscar de la Renta as one of the fashion’s youngest Creative Directors. In 2004, Lippes launched ADAM, which took a refreshing take on classic American sportswear. In February 2013, the Adam Lippes collection launched, and later that year the Adam Lippes Basics collection rolled out. Adam Lippes is available in 75 stockists worldwide.

Designed By Adam Lippes, 2006 - Present Owned By Adam Lippes, Atelier Fund Websites adamlippes.com

