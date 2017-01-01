Adam Lippes

Fall 2017 RTW Spring 2017 RTW Resort 2017 Pre-Fall 2016 Spring 2016 RTW Fall 2015 RTW Pre-Fall 2015 Spring 2015 RTW Resort 2015 Fall 2014 RTW Pre-Fall 2014 Spring 2014 RTW Resort 2014 Fall 2013 RTW

Adam Lippes, 2006 - Present

Adam Lippes is a refined designer sportswear brand for women, with the de rigueur wardrobe staples at its core. Adam began his career in fashion at Polo Ralph Lauren, before moving to Oscar de la Renta as one of the fashion’s youngest Creative Directors. In 2004, Lippes launched ADAM, which took a refreshing take on classic American sportswear. In February 2013, the Adam Lippes collection launched, and later that year the Adam Lippes Basics collection rolled out. Adam Lippes is available in 75 stockists worldwide.

Designed By
Owned By
Adam Lippes, Atelier Fund
Websites
adamlippes.com

