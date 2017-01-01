Balenciaga
Cristobal Balenciaga started his couture house back in 1918, influencing the next century of fashion with his dramatic, sculptural silhouettes. The line, dormant for nearly 30 years, stepped into the ready-to-wear arena in the nineties, reproducing classic looks for a minimalism-obsessed fashion world. In 1997, Nicolas Ghesquière was named creative director. Under his influence, the fashion house became a bellwether in the industry, influencing trends at all levels of the market. Shining moments have included the inimitably sought-after robot leggings, the reinterpreted ikat print, the new jodhpur, equestrian helmets, outrageous experimentation with volume and proportion, a recurring fascination with science-fiction shapes and techno-fabrics, and a modern reworking of classic prints. Shoes—whether vertiginous wedges or knee-high gladiatorial flats—were highly coveted and often bondage-y tough. In addition to revitalizing the namesake collection, Ghesquière oversaw the creation of the Edition line, which features reissued couture classics, and the Capsule collection of less-expensive runway-inspired pieces, which make up the bulk of the business. In November 2012, the brand announced that it was parting ways with Nicolas Ghesquière and named Alexander Wang as the new creative director. Wang was replaced by Vetements designer Demna Gvasalia in 2015.
- Designed By
- Demna Gvasalia, 2015 - Present; Alexander Wang, 2012 - 2015; Nicolas Ghesquière, 1998 - 2012; Josephus Thimister, 1992 - 1997; Michel Goma, 1987 - 1991; Cristóbal Balenciaga, 1918 - 1968
- Owned By
- Gucci Group N.V.
- Websites
- http://www.balenciaga.com
