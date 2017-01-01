BCBG Max Azria
Latest Shows from BCBG Max Azria
Label Overview
BCBG is an acronym for bon chic, bon genre—or good style, good attitude. Designed by Max Azria under the close supervision of wife Lubov, the urban-urchin label’s got legions of celebrity clients, 475 retail boutiques worldwide, and a slew of offshoots, including the more casual BCBGeneration, the more upscale Max Azria Collection, and BCBGirls footwear, with acquisitions ranging from mass-market MAXRave to legendary Hervé Léger. Dresses and mix-and-match separates are the brand’s bread and butter: youthful but not cutesy, easy-to-wear, and with a bit of an edge.
- Designed By
- Max Azria, 1989 - Present
- Sibling Labels
- Max AzriaHervé Léger
- Owned By
- Max Azria, BCBG Max Azria Group
- Websites
- http://www.bcbgmaxazriagroup.com/
