Label Overview

BCBG is an acronym for bon chic, bon genre—or good style, good attitude. Designed by Max Azria under the close supervision of wife Lubov, the urban-urchin label’s got legions of celebrity clients, 475 retail boutiques worldwide, and a slew of offshoots, including the more casual BCBGeneration, the more upscale Max Azria Collection, and BCBGirls footwear, with acquisitions ranging from mass-market MAXRave to legendary Hervé Léger. Dresses and mix-and-match separates are the brand’s bread and butter: youthful but not cutesy, easy-to-wear, and with a bit of an edge.

Designed By Max Azria, 1989 - Present Sibling Labels Max AzriaHervé Léger Owned By Max Azria, BCBG Max Azria Group Websites http://www.bcbgmaxazriagroup.com/

