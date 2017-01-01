Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu, 2002 - Present

Turkish-born and London-based designer Bora Aksu graduated from Central Saint Martins M.A. program in 2002, where he caught the attention of the Daily Telegraph, the Guardian and the Independent. After receiving the New Generation Award in 2003, Aksu was placed on the official London Fashion Week schedule. In 2012, he won Designer of the Year at the Elle Style Awards in Turkey.

