Carolina Herrera

Latest Shows from Carolina Herrera

Spring 2018 Bridal Fall 2017 RTW Spring 2017 Bridal Spring 2017 RTW Resort 2017 Fall 2016 RTW Pre-Fall 2016 Spring 2016 RTW Fall 2015 Bridal Fall 2015 RTW Pre-Fall 2015 Spring 2015 Bridal Spring 2015 RTW Fall 2014 RTW Pre-Fall 2014 Spring 2014 Bridal Spring 2014 RTW Resort 2014 Fall 2013 Bridal Fall 2013 RTW Pre-Fall 2013 Resort 2013 Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Spring 2012 RTW

Label Overview

Carolina Herrera, 1981 - Present

Venezuelan aristocrat Carolina Herrera created her first collection in 1981 at the prompting of Diana Vreeland. She expanded into bridal in 1987 and opened her flagship on Madison Avenue in 2000. Herrera founded a diffusion line, CH Carolina Herrera, in 2002, which includes fragrances, menswear, handbags, and shoes. The label is known for timeless ensembles for ladies who lunch and celebs who crave a touch of class. Tweedy skirt-suits, crisp white blouses, fitted jackets, prim cocktail frocks, and embellished evening gowns keep the glamorous label—and designer—at the top of the heap. In 2004, Herrera received the CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, and the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

Designed By
Carolina Herrera, 1981 - Present
Owned By
Puig Beauty, Fashion Group, S.L.
Websites
http://www.carolinaherrera.com/

Latest News