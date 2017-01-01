Carolina Herrera
Venezuelan aristocrat Carolina Herrera created her first collection in 1981 at the prompting of Diana Vreeland. She expanded into bridal in 1987 and opened her flagship on Madison Avenue in 2000. Herrera founded a diffusion line, CH Carolina Herrera, in 2002, which includes fragrances, menswear, handbags, and shoes. The label is known for timeless ensembles for ladies who lunch and celebs who crave a touch of class. Tweedy skirt-suits, crisp white blouses, fitted jackets, prim cocktail frocks, and embellished evening gowns keep the glamorous label—and designer—at the top of the heap. In 2004, Herrera received the CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, and the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.
- Carolina Herrera, 1981 - Present
- Puig Beauty, Fashion Group, S.L.
- http://www.carolinaherrera.com/
