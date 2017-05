Label Overview

A graduate of the Royal College of Art, British designer Christopher Raeburn launched his eponymous label in 2008. Much has followed: In 2010, he became the first designer to win the NEWGEN sponsorship for mens- and womanswear in a single season; in 2011, he won the British Fashion Award for Emerging Talent Menswear; and in 2013, he was made the artistic director of Victorinox Fashion.

