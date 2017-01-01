Creatures of Comfort
Creatures of Comfort is the spawn of Jade Lai's New York and Los Angeles boutiques of the same name. The collections offer chic approaches to modern dressing.
- Jade Lai, 2009-Present
- http://shop.creaturesofcomfort.us/
