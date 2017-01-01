Label Overview

In 1934, Alec Simpson expanded his men’s tailoring business to include ready-to-wear, and DAKS was born, named for a combination of “dad” and “slacks.” DAKS became the largest manufacturer of top-quality menswear (and to a lesser degree, a manufacturer of womenswear) in Britain, favored in society as a luxury heritage brand, complete with its own house check. In 1991, the Sankyo Seiko Group bought the brand from the Simpson family and has attempted to make it as popular worldwide as it is in the U.K. and Japan. Efforts have included hiring edgy designers, such as Giles Deacon, who did a three-season stint in the brand’s luxury-womenswear wing.

Designed By Filippo Scuffi, 2009 - Present; Giles Deacon, 2007 - 2008; Tiziano Mazzilli, 2005 - 2007; Louise Michielsens, 2005 - 2007 Owned By Sankyo Seiko Group Websites http://www.daks.com/

