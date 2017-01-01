Daks
Fall 2017 RTW Fall 2017 Menswear Spring 2017 RTW Spring 2017 Menswear Fall 2016 RTW Fall 2016 Menswear Spring 2016 RTW Spring 2016 Menswear Fall 2015 RTW Fall 2015 Menswear Spring 2015 RTW Spring 2015 Menswear Fall 2014 RTW Fall 2014 Menswear Spring 2014 RTW Spring 2014 Menswear Fall 2013 RTW Fall 2013 Menswear Spring 2013 Menswear Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Spring 2012 RTW
Label Overview
In 1934, Alec Simpson expanded his men’s tailoring business to include ready-to-wear, and DAKS was born, named for a combination of “dad” and “slacks.” DAKS became the largest manufacturer of top-quality menswear (and to a lesser degree, a manufacturer of womenswear) in Britain, favored in society as a luxury heritage brand, complete with its own house check. In 1991, the Sankyo Seiko Group bought the brand from the Simpson family and has attempted to make it as popular worldwide as it is in the U.K. and Japan. Efforts have included hiring edgy designers, such as Giles Deacon, who did a three-season stint in the brand’s luxury-womenswear wing.
- Designed By
- Filippo Scuffi, 2009 - Present; Giles Deacon, 2007 - 2008; Tiziano Mazzilli, 2005 - 2007; Louise Michielsens, 2005 - 2007
- Owned By
- Sankyo Seiko Group
- Websites
- http://www.daks.com/