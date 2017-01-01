Eckhaus Latta
Latest Shows from Eckhaus Latta
Label Overview
- Websites
- http://eckhauslatta.com/
Latest News
-
This Fashion Week, Designers Weren’t Afraid to Use Older Models
-
Triumphant Alexander Wang’s Red Hot American Summer&nbsp;
-
Official Jeb Bush Fashion Guide
-
Beating the Beast of Branding
-
Today at Fashion Week: Instapits and a Show in (Gasp) Queens
-
See an Exclusive Video of the Eckhaus Latta Show
-
Read All of Cathy Horyn’s Fashion Month Reviews in One Place
-
The Chicest Mafia Funeral and the Sweet Sadness of Being Young
-
19 Glorious Moments From the End of New York Fashion Week
-
It’s Nice to See Fashion Get Weird
-
The New Label Turning Discarded Fabric Into High Fashion
-
Watch How a $200 Steve Jobs Sweatshirt Gets Made