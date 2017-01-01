Fausto Puglisi
Latest Shows from Fausto Puglisi
Latest News
-
See the Best Backstage Photos From Milan Fashion Week
-
Cutouts Abounded at the Billboard Music Awards
-
The 4 Things I Want to Wear From Milan Fashion Week, Day 1
-
When Sweatpants Become a Form of Protest
-
How Celebrities and Designers Remembered de la Renta
-
Editor’s Picks: 5 Things I Liked on Wednesday From Milan Fashion Week
-
13 Pieces You’ll Want From Under-the-Radar Italian Brands
-
Rita Ora Wore a French Painting As a T-shirt
-
The Most Throwback-Worthy Looks From Resort
-
Kendall Jenner Exposed a Whole Lot of Hip Bone
-
Q&A: Fausto Puglisi Wants to Be the Frank Sinatra of Fashion
-
Watch This Handy Fashion-Pronunciation Guide
-
The 50 Best Photos From Fashion Month
-
Seen in Milan: Retro Glamour, Feathers, and Lots of Cigarettes
-
More Incredible Moments From Milan Fashion Week
-
Ungaro Undergoes Yet Another Resuscitation Attempt