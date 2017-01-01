Label Overview

Parsons-educated U.K. native Jasper Conran debuted his design company in 1978 with a womenswear line. Menswear followed in 1985, and today, the recently anointed officer of the British Empire has put his stamp on furniture, china, and luggage, all of which remain popular for a clean aesthetic that’s dressed-up but not buttoned-up. He appeals to bluebloods — having designed wedding dresses for Lady Sarah Chatto and Jasmine Guinness — and the masses, with his lower-price line at Debenhams department store still as popular as ever since its debut in 1996.

Designed By Jasper Conran, 1978 - Present Owned By Jasper Conran Websites http://www.jasperconran.com/

