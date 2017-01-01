Jean Paul Gaultier

Latest Shows from Jean Paul Gaultier

Spring 2017 Couture Fall 2016 Couture Spring 2016 Couture Fall 2015 Couture Spring 2015 Couture Spring 2015 RTW Fall 2014 Couture Fall 2014 RTW Spring 2014 Couture Pre-Fall 2014 Spring 2014 RTW Fall 2013 Couture Resort 2014 Spring 2013 Couture Fall 2013 Menswear Fall 2012 Couture Spring 2013 Menswear Fall 2013 RTW Pre-Fall 2013 Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Spring 2012 Couture Fall 2012 Menswear Spring 2012 RTW

Label Overview

Jean Paul Gaultier, 1976 - Present

After working for Pierre Cardin and Jean Patou, Jean Paul Gaultier set out on his own to create a womenswear line. The label’s gender-bending, deconstructed aesthetic, and risqué collaborations—like Madonna’s infamous cone-shaped bra for the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour—gave the designer his “enfant terrible” reputation. He’s also known as one of the industry’s master tailors, with a knack for tuxes, trenches, and leather, and a tendency to embrace equestrian, military, and royal tropes—all with a sense of fun. In addition to the clothes, Gaultier created a successful fragrance line packaged in his signature torso-shaped bottles. His first couture collection didn’t come until 1997, but has been critically acclaimed since its beginnings. In 1999, Hermès bought 35 percent of the Jean Paul Gaultier company, which gave the brand capital to open up stores in East Asia. It also opened up another window for the designer; from 2004-2010 he served as the head womanswear designer of Hermès. 

Designed By
Jean Paul Gaultier, 1976 - Present
Owned By
Jean Paul Gaultier and Puig
Websites
http://www.jeanpaulgaultier.com/en

Latest News