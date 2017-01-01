Label Overview

An acronym for designer Gwen Stefani’s first solo album, Love.Angel.Music.Baby., L.A.M.B. encompasses clothing, shoes, bags, watches, and fragrance. Launched in 2004, the street-chic, lighthearted label is influenced by South American and Asian trends and, not surprisingly, has won a following among celebs. Billowy silk tank dresses mingle with funky pants, tees, and jackets sporting the L.A.M.B. logo. Stefani added the less-pricey Japanese-inspired Harajuku Lovers collection to the label in 2005, a mishmash of lingerie, leather goods, and girly accessories like mobile phone charms.

Designed By Gwen Stefani, 2006 - Present Websites http://www.l-a-m-b.com/

