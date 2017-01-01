Lisa Perry
Latest Shows from Lisa Perry
Label Overview
- Designed By
- Lisa Perry
- Owned By
- Websites
- http://www.lisaperrystyle.com/
Latest News
-
Not Everyone Is Partying in Ibiza This Week
-
The 50 Best Photos From Fashion Month
-
All the Front Rows From Day One at Fashion Week
-
Regular-Girl Lessons From Backstage at Fashion Week
-
Zoom Shot: Perfectly Pink Lips at Lisa Perry
-
How Bee Shaffer Got a Cow to Governors Island
-
Look Inside Fashion Week: Lacy and Lecherous
-
The Man Who Bought Barneys: Eight Things to Know
-
Lisa Perry Brings Her Retro Styles to Spring Street
-
John Galliano Has the ‘Simplest Tastes’; Raf Simons Designs Dr. Martens