L'Wren Scott
Latest Shows from L'Wren Scott
Label Overview
- Designed By
- L'Wren Scott
- Websites
- http://www.lwrenscott.com/
Latest News
-
Mick Jagger Establishes a Scholarship in Memory of L’Wren Scott
-
L’Wren Scott Memorialized in New York
-
L’Wren Scott Left Everything to Mick
-
L’Wren Scott’s Funeral Took Place Yesterday
-
Memo: L’Wren Scott Was Not Shutting Down Her Company
-
The Post Calls L’Wren Scott the ‘Yoko’ of the Stones: Huh?
-
Cathy Horyn: L’Wren Scott Was Planning to Close Her Business Today
-
Looking Back: L’Wren Scott Dresses Made Celebrities Shine
-
L'Wren Scott Was Remembered As a ‘Girlfriend’
-
Report: L’Wren Scott Faced Business, Relationship Trouble
-
Remembering the Beautiful, Dynamic L’Wren Scott
-
Designer L’Wren Scott Found Dead
-
See L’Wren Scott’s Sequined Banana Republic Collection
-
Party Pics: The Trumps, Wintour, Stewart, and More
-
Zoom Shot Pop Quiz: Welcome to London!
-
Party Pics: Kate Moss, Mick Jagger at Longchamp’s Flagship Opening
-
Mickey Boardman Gets His Sparkles Custom-Fitted
-
L’Wren Scott Collaborates With Banana Republic
-
Nicole Kidman Takes Over for Diane Kruger at Cannes 2013
-
Nicole Kidman Wore L’Wren Scott Fresh Off the Runway
-
Jennifer Hudson and Alicia Keys Prime the Field for Beyoncé
-
See All of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Golden Globes Looks
-
L’Wren Scott to Show at London Fashion Week
-
Allison Williams Went for Las Vegas Lounge Singer
-
L’Wren Scott Might Design Angelina Jolie’s Wedding Dress
-
In Lieu of a Fashion Show, L’Wren Scott Went With Instagram
-
L'Wren Scott Decided to Show at Paris Fashion Week This Season
-
Kate Middleton Returns to the Olympics, Practices Her Royal Wave
-
Michelle Obama Wore Naeem Khan to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
-
Michelle Obama and Samantha Cameron Spend Quality Time Together