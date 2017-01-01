Maison Margiela

Label Overview

Designed By
In-House Design Team, 2012 - Present; Martin Margiela, 1989 - 2012
Sibling Labels
Owned By
Renzo Rosso, NEUF Group
Websites
http://www.maisonmartinmargiela.com/

