Maison Margiela
Latest Shows from Maison Margiela
Label Overview
- Designed By
- In-House Design Team, 2012 - Present; Martin Margiela, 1989 - 2012
- Sibling Labels
-
- Owned By
- Renzo Rosso, NEUF Group
- Websites
- http://www.maisonmartinmargiela.com/
