Maison Margiela

Latest Shows from Maison Margiela

Fall 2017 RTW Spring 2017 Couture Spring 2017 RTW Fall 2016 Couture Spring 2017 Menswear Fall 2016 RTW Spring 2016 Couture Fall 2016 Menswear Spring 2016 RTW Fall 2015 Couture Spring 2016 Menswear Fall 2015 RTW Spring 2015 Couture Fall 2015 Menswear Spring 2015 RTW Fall 2014 Couture Spring 2015 Menswear Resort 2015 Fall 2014 RTW Spring 2014 Couture Fall 2014 Menswear Fall 2013 Couture Spring 2014 Menswear Resort 2014 Spring 2013 Couture Fall 2013 Menswear Fall 2012 Couture Spring 2013 Menswear Fall 2013 RTW Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Fall 2012 Menswear Spring 2012 RTW

Label Overview

Designed By
In-House Design Team, 2012 - Present; Martin Margiela, 1989 - 2012
Owned By
Renzo Rosso, NEUF Group
Websites
http://www.maisonmartinmargiela.com/

Latest News