Spring 2018 Bridal Fall 2017 RTW Spring 2017 RTW Fall 2016 Bridal Fall 2016 RTW Pre-Fall 2016 Spring 2016 Bridal Spring 2016 RTW Resort 2016 Fall 2015 Bridal Fall 2015 RTW Spring 2015 Bridal Spring 2015 RTW Resort 2015 Fall 2014 Bridal Fall 2014 RTW Spring 2014 Bridal Spring 2014 RTW Resort 2014 Resort 2013 Fall 2013 RTW Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Spring 2012 RTW
With nineteenth-century eccentric aristocrat Marchesa Casiti as their muse, designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig brought to life the icon’s grandiose vision of being a living work of art. In 2004, Marchesa was officially established, and quickly exploded as a favorite among celebrities and critics alike. In 2006, the label was named one of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund's top ten finalists. Red-carpet stunners and paparazzi-friendly cocktail attire are Marchesa’s stock in trade, with intricate craftsmanship and whimsical flourishes quickly becoming house signatures. Spurred by its immediate success, the company already has a more casual and less expensive line, Notte by Marchesa, as well as a handbag and wedding dress line.
- Designed By
- Georgina Chapman, 2007 - Present; Keren Craig, 2007 - Present
- Owned By
- Georgina Chapman and Edward Chapman, CEO (brother)
- Websites
- http://marchesa.com/
