Georgina Chapman, 2007 - Present; Keren Craig, 2007 - Present

With nineteenth-century eccentric aristocrat Marchesa Casiti as their muse, designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig brought to life the icon’s grandiose vision of being a living work of art. In 2004, Marchesa was officially established, and quickly exploded as a favorite among celebrities and critics alike. In 2006, the label was named one of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund's top ten finalists. Red-carpet stunners and paparazzi-friendly cocktail attire are Marchesa’s stock in trade, with intricate craftsmanship and whimsical flourishes quickly becoming house signatures. Spurred by its immediate success, the company already has a more casual and less expensive line, Notte by Marchesa, as well as a handbag and wedding dress line. 

Georgina Chapman and Edward Chapman, CEO (brother)
http://marchesa.com/

