Milly
Latest Shows from Milly
Label Overview
"The MILLY collection, founded and designed by Michelle Smith, defines luxurious, advanced contemporary fashion with a feminine edge.
Smith’s signature design technique merges American sportswear silhouettes with French atelier style. Influenced by her Parisian training at Christian Dior Haute Couture, Louis Vuitton and Hermes, Smith’s eye for impeccable detail, use of luxurious, cutting-edge European fabrics and custom-made prints have made MILLY a cult favorite across the globe."
- Designed By
- Michelle Smith, 2000 - Present
- Owned By
- Michelle Smith
- Websites
- http://www.millyny.com/
