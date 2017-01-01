Milly

Fall 2017 RTW Pre-Fall 2017 Spring 2017 RTW Fall 2016 RTW Pre-Fall 2016 Spring 2016 RTW Fall 2015 RTW Pre-Fall 2015 Spring 2015 RTW Resort 2015 Fall 2014 RTW Pre-Fall 2014 Spring 2014 RTW Resort 2014 Fall 2013 RTW Pre-Fall 2013 Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Spring 2012 RTW

Michelle Smith, 2000 - Present

"The MILLY collection, founded and designed by Michelle Smith, defines luxurious, advanced contemporary fashion with a feminine edge.

Smith’s signature design technique merges American sportswear silhouettes with French atelier style. Influenced by her Parisian training at Christian Dior Haute Couture, Louis Vuitton and Hermes, Smith’s eye for impeccable detail, use of luxurious, cutting-edge European fabrics and custom-made prints have made MILLY a cult favorite across the globe."

 

Michelle Smith
http://www.millyny.com/

