Label Overview

The hip kid sister to the refined Prada label, Miuccia Prada launched Miu Miu—also her nickname—in 1993 as the lower-priced offshoot to her signature line. With hints of metallic lamé, sexy silk dresses, wild pseudo-mod prints, on-trend tunics, and sought-after vertiginous heels, Miu Miu epitomizes quirky chic, earning the line enough attention to garner its own identity. The label can count stand-alone boutiques in over a dozen cities, major names for advertising campaigns—Kirsten Dunst and Lindsay Lohan, among others—and lucrative sales: a reported $161.25 million in 2005.

Designed By Miuccia Prada, 1993 - Present Owned By Prada S.P.A. Websites http://www.miumiu.com/

