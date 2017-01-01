Miu Miu

Latest Shows from Miu Miu

Fall 2017 RTW Pre-Fall 2017 Spring 2017 RTW Spring 2016 RTW Fall 2015 RTW Spring 2015 RTW Fall 2014 RTW Spring 2014 RTW Fall 2013 RTW Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Spring 2012 RTW

Label Overview

Miuccia Prada, 1993 - Present

The hip kid sister to the refined Prada label, Miuccia Prada launched Miu Miu—also her nickname—in 1993 as the lower-priced offshoot to her signature line. With hints of metallic lamé, sexy silk dresses, wild pseudo-mod prints, on-trend tunics, and sought-after vertiginous heels, Miu Miu epitomizes quirky chic, earning the line enough attention to garner its own identity. The label can count stand-alone boutiques in over a dozen cities, major names for advertising campaigns—Kirsten Dunst and Lindsay Lohan, among others—and lucrative sales: a reported $161.25 million in 2005.

Designed By
Owned By
Prada S.P.A.
Websites
http://www.miumiu.com/

