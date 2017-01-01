Miu Miu
Label Overview
The hip kid sister to the refined Prada label, Miuccia Prada launched Miu Miu—also her nickname—in 1993 as the lower-priced offshoot to her signature line. With hints of metallic lamé, sexy silk dresses, wild pseudo-mod prints, on-trend tunics, and sought-after vertiginous heels, Miu Miu epitomizes quirky chic, earning the line enough attention to garner its own identity. The label can count stand-alone boutiques in over a dozen cities, major names for advertising campaigns—Kirsten Dunst and Lindsay Lohan, among others—and lucrative sales: a reported $161.25 million in 2005.
- Designed By
- Miuccia Prada, 1993 - Present
- Owned By
- Prada S.P.A.
- Websites
- http://www.miumiu.com/
