Jeremy Scott, 2013 - Present; Rossella Jardini, 1994 - 2013; Franco Moschino, 1983 - 1994

Founded by Franco Moschino in 1983, the Moschino label is known for its irreverent, surreal take on fashion. Through the years, the collections have often included tongue-in-cheek items like a cashmere jacket reading “rich bitch” or a T-shirt sporting a television tuned to “Channel No. 5” (for which Chanel sued). Rossella Jardini has served as the label’s creative director since Moschino’s death in 1994, turning out playful, wearable collections. Over the years, the brand has expanded to include the younger Moschino Cheap & Chic line, the Love Moschino denim line, fragrance, lingerie, and accessories.

Aeffe S.P.A.
http://www.moschino.com/

