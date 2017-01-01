Label Overview

Founded in 1980, Perry Ellis built its reputation with casual, elegant sportswear designed specifically for the affluent American male. The collection quickly grew to include womenswear, and by the mid-eighties, the Perry Ellis brand was synonymous with sophisticated, preppy style. When Marc Jacobs took the reins of the women's division after Ellis's death in 1986, tightly knit polo shirts and cable-knit cashmere sweaterdresses gave way to grunge. Jacobs infamously sent combat boots and dirty-looking plaid down Perry Ellis's runway, to very mixed results. He was fired in 1992, and the brand resumed a more traditional course. Today, under the direction of John Crocco, Perry Ellis still aims to embody a classic, effortless look but faces a slew of competitors like Tommy Hilfiger, Le Tigre, Lacoste, and the formidable Ralph Lauren.

Designed By John Crocco, 2006 - Present; Jerry Kaye, 1999 - 2006; Andrew Corrigan, 1990 - 1993; Richard Haines, 1989 - 1999; Roger Forsythe, 1988 - 1990; Brian Bubb, 1986 - 1988; Perry Ellis, 1980 - 1986 Owned By Perry Ellis International Websites http://www.perryellis.com/ped/index.jsp

