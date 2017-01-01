Label Overview

Known as the “queen of chiffon” for her flowing goddess gowns and romantic eveningwear, Alberta Ferretti launched this younger contemporary label in 1984. The lower-priced diffusion line is known for feminine, intricate cocktail dresses, often incorporating silk and chiffon, elaborate beading, sequins, and lace. She introduced accessories in 2001, including shoes, handbags, beachwear, underwear, and belts. The label is available throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe.

Designed By Alberta Ferretti, 1984 - Present Sibling Labels Alberta Ferretti Owned By Aeffe S.p.A. Websites http://www.philosophy.it/noflash.htm http://www.aeffe.com/aeffeHome.asp?pattern=60&lang=ENG

Show More