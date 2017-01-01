Philosophy
Latest Shows from Philosophy
Label Overview
Known as the “queen of chiffon” for her flowing goddess gowns and romantic eveningwear, Alberta Ferretti launched this younger contemporary label in 1984. The lower-priced diffusion line is known for feminine, intricate cocktail dresses, often incorporating silk and chiffon, elaborate beading, sequins, and lace. She introduced accessories in 2001, including shoes, handbags, beachwear, underwear, and belts. The label is available throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe.
- Designed By
- Alberta Ferretti, 1984 - Present
- Sibling Labels
- Alberta Ferretti
- Owned By
- Aeffe S.p.A.
- Websites
- http://www.philosophy.it/noflash.htm http://www.aeffe.com/aeffeHome.asp?pattern=60&lang=ENG
Latest News
-
Alexa Chung Can Still Pull Off Baby Blue
-
How to Style Five Fall 2013 Looks Now
-
Zoom on This: Michael Kors, J. Mendel, and More
-
Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti Gets New Designer
-
Zoom Shot: Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti’s Dots
-
Hilary Rhoda Is Saturday’s Top Model
-
Five Things We Liked on Saturday
-
New Spring Collections: Alexander Wang, Charlotte Ronson, Z Spoke by Zac Posen, and More!
-
Sigrid Agren Is Sunday’s Top Model
-
Check Out Rachel McAdams’s Vogue Cover; John Galliano to Make More Menswear
-
Anastasia Kuznetsova Is Tuesday’s Top Model
-
Color Rules for Fashion Week’s Top Painted Faces
-
Sigrid Agren Is Tuesday’s Top Model
-
Karlie Kloss Is Tuesday’s Top Model