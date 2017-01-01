PPQ

Fall 2017 RTW Spring 2017 RTW Fall 2016 RTW Spring 2016 RTW Fall 2015 RTW Fall 2014 RTW Spring 2014 RTW Fall 2013 RTW Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Spring 2012 RTW

Label Overview

Amy Molyneaux, 1992 - Present; Percy Parker, 1992 - Present

London designers Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker launched fashion label PPQ in 1992. Fans of the label's signature items  smocks and cocktail dresses  include Sienna Miller, Rihanna, and Alexa Chung.

Designed By
Owned By
Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker
Websites
http://www.ppqclothing.com/

