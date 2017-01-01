PPQ
Latest Shows from PPQ
Label Overview
London designers Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker launched fashion label PPQ in 1992. Fans of the label's signature items — smocks and cocktail dresses — include Sienna Miller, Rihanna, and Alexa Chung.
- Designed By
- Amy Molyneaux, 1992 - Present; Percy Parker, 1992 - Present
- Owned By
- Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker
- Websites
- http://www.ppqclothing.com/
Latest News
-
Zoom Shot Pop Quiz: Pearls, Feathers, and More
-
Veruschka von Lehndorff Is London’s Top Model
-
New Spring Collections: House of Holland, Vivienne Westwood Red Label, Jasper Conran, and More!
-
Robert Pattinson Finally Uses Gel in His Hair; Nick Arrojo Lands His Own Reality Show
-
London Fashion Week to Stream Live Online
-
Dree Hemingway Is London’s Top Model
-
Models on London Runways Aren’t Only 19 Years Old, 107 Pounds, and White
-
Amy Winehouse Designing a Capsule Collection for PPQ
-
Peaches Geldof Models Lingerie to Give the Kids Someone to Look Up To
-
London and Milan Makeup Artists Can Color inside the Lines
-
Jourdan Dunn Is London Fashion Week’s Top Model
-
Celine Dion and Kate Moss to Launch New Fragrances
-
Wing It With Feathered Hair Accessories
-
Peaches Geldof’s PPQ Capsule Collection Hits Stores
-
Forecasting Peaches Geldof’s Collection for PPQ
-
31 Crazy Looks From London!
-
Amanda Laine Is London Fashion Week’s Top Model
-
Jazzy Hairpieces Saturate London Runways
-
Tory Burch Hires Six New Execs; ‘Vogue’ Excludes Bee Shaffer
-
Sneak Peek: PPQ's Line for Ben Sherman
-
ASME Snubs Fashion Mags; Acne Jeans Opens in Soho
-
Hot Off the London Fashion Week Runways: Olsen Garb, Fun Prints, and Voluminous Dresses