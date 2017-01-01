Label Overview

London designers Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker launched fashion label PPQ in 1992. Fans of the label's signature items — smocks and cocktail dresses — include Sienna Miller, Rihanna, and Alexa Chung.

Designed By Amy Molyneaux, 1992 - Present; Percy Parker, 1992 - Present Owned By Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker Websites http://www.ppqclothing.com/

