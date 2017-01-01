Thierry Mugler
- Designed By
- Nicola Formichetti, 2011 - 2013; Rosemary Rodriguez, 2009 - 2011; Thomas Engelhart, 2005 - 2008; Jean-Luc Testu, 1993 - 2005; Marc Roland, 1979 - 1993; Thierry Mugler, 1974 - 1979
- Sibling Labels
-
mugler
- Owned By
- Thierry Mugler and Clarins Group
- Websites
- http://www.thierrymugler.com/
