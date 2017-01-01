Label Overview

Founded in 1989, TSE (pronounced "say"), known for its attention to detail, was formed with the intention of redefining the use of cashmere and altering the perception that luxury has to be traditional.

Designed By Tina Lutz, 2012 - present; Tess Giberson, 2006 - 2008; Richard Chai, 2002 - 2004; Hussein Chalayan, 2000 - 2002; Victor Alfaro, 1997 - 1998; Narciso Rodriguez, 1995 - 1996 Owned By Cashmere House Inc. Websites http://www.tsecashmere.com/

