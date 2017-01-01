Versace

Latest Shows from Versace

Fall 2017 RTW Fall 2017 Menswear Pre-Fall 2017 Spring 2017 RTW Spring 2017 RTW Fall 2016 Couture Spring 2017 Menswear Resort 2017 Fall 2016 RTW Fall 2016 RTW Spring 2016 Couture Fall 2016 Menswear Pre-Fall 2016 Spring 2016 RTW Spring 2016 RTW Fall 2015 Couture Spring 2016 Menswear Resort 2016 Fall 2015 RTW Spring 2015 Couture Fall 2015 Menswear Pre-Fall 2015 Spring 2015 RTW Spring 2015 RTW Fall 2014 Couture Spring 2015 Menswear Resort 2015 Fall 2014 RTW Spring 2014 Couture Fall 2014 Menswear Pre-Fall 2014 Spring 2014 RTW Fall 2013 Couture Spring 2014 Menswear Resort 2014 Resort 2014 Resort 2014 Fall 2013 RTW Spring 2013 Couture Fall 2013 Menswear Fall 2012 Couture Spring 2013 Menswear Spring 2013 RTW Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Spring 2012 Couture Fall 2012 Menswear Spring 2012 RTW Spring 2012 RTW

Label Overview

Donatella Versace, 1997 - Present; Gianni Versace, 1978 - 1997; Gianni Versace, 1978 - 1997

Wallflowers and shrinking violets need not apply. The Italian label, branded by the signature medusa motif and founded by the late Gianni Versace in 1978, has always epitomized over-the-top sexiness and glamour. The design reins were taken over by Gianni's sister, Donatella, after he was murdered in Miami Beach in 1997. Donatella oversees every collection under Gianni Versace SpA’s umbrella: ready-to-wear, menswear, and the lower-priced offshoot lines. The label’s aesthetic has remained relatively consistent, although Donatella has toned down the house’s decadent party image in recent seasons. And though there’s a slightly quieter new polish to the looks, it’s still a house that’s sought after for its strippy-strappy, safety-pinned, cut-down-to-there and slit-up-to-here camera-readiness. Santos —Gianni and Donatella’s brother—was originally appointed as sole CEO but has since become chairman of the board, and the company brought in a co-executive, Gian Giacomo Ferraris, to boost profits. With an influx of accessory collections and entrepreneurial endeavors, including hotels in Australia and the construction of locations in Dubai and Macau, the Versace empire remains a profitable lifestyle brand and a household name. Ownership will continue to be a family affair, as Donatella’s daughter, Allegra, inherited 50 percent of the company from her uncle Gianni. Donatella and Santos share the remaining portion.

Designed By
Donatella Versace, 1997 - Present; Gianni Versace, 1978 - 1997; Gianni Versace, 1978 - 1997
Sibling Labels
Versus
Owned By
Allegra, Donatella, and Santos Versace
Websites
http://www.versace.com/

Latest News