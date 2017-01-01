Vionnet
Latest Shows from Vionnet
Label Overview
- Designed By
- Goga Ashkenazi, 2012- Present; Barbara Croce, 2012- 2013; Lucia Croce, 2012 - 2013; Rodolfo Paglialunga, 2009 - 2012; Marc Audibet, 2008 - 2008; Gaetane Maze, 2008 - 2008; Sophia Kokosalaki, 2007 - 2007; Madeleine Vionnet, 1912 - 1939
- Owned By
- Mateo Marzotto
- Websites
- http://www.vionnet.com/
