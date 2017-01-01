Label Overview

The contemporary women’s line designed in L.A., Wildfox, has embodied the effortless ethos of California, since it was launched in 2007. Their signature pieces are cozy sweaters and sunglasses.

Wildfox is retro-inspired and a favorite line among A-list celebrities. The brand has grown to include a full range of tops, bottoms, sunglasses, dresses, intimates, and swimwear. Wildfox continues to develop its lifestyle brand with a sophisticated Ready-to-wear, cashmere and viral capsule collections with global partners.

Wildfox can be found in retail boutiques nationwide including Revolve, Planet Blue, Akira, and Shopbop, along with select department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom. The largest selection of Wildfox can be found at Wildfox.com.

In 2014, Wildfox launched its first flagship store in West Hollywood, CA. A second retail location opened in 2015 at the Malibu Country Mart in Malibu, CA.

Internationally, Wildfox is distributed in more than 150 countries worldwide including the U.K., France, Spain, Germany, China, Brazil, Holland, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Russia, and Taiwan; and can be found in such stores as Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Harrods, and TSUM.

Show More