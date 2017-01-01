Yigal Azrouel

Latest Shows from Yigal Azrouel

Fall 2017 RTW Pre-Fall 2017 Spring 2017 RTW Resort 2017 Fall 2016 RTW Pre-Fall 2016 Spring 2016 RTW Resort 2016 Fall 2015 RTW Spring 2015 RTW Resort 2015 Resort 2015 Fall 2014 RTW Pre-Fall 2014 Spring 2014 RTW Resort 2014 Fall 2013 RTW Pre-Fall 2013 Resort 2013 Spring 2013 RTW

Label Overview

Yigal Azrouel, 1998 - Present

Launched in 1998, Yigal Azrouël’s namesake label is best known for its fluid, feminine draping. As Style.com said, “Azrouël is at his most effective when his clothes look like they could have been nicked from the models' own closets.” And with pieces like experimental jersey T-shirts and shrunken leather jackets, many of his clothes do bear that effortless touch-chic style. Azrouël, who also designs a menswear line, opened a boutique in the Meatpacking District in 2003, and a second store in Watermill in 2008.

Designed By
Yigal Azrouel, 1998 - Present
Owned By
Yigal Azrouël
Websites
http://www.yigal-azrouel.com/ http://www.cut25.com/

Latest News