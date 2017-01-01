Yigal Azrouel
Latest Shows from Yigal Azrouel
Label Overview
Launched in 1998, Yigal Azrouël’s namesake label is best known for its fluid, feminine draping. As Style.com said, “Azrouël is at his most effective when his clothes look like they could have been nicked from the models' own closets.” And with pieces like experimental jersey T-shirts and shrunken leather jackets, many of his clothes do bear that effortless touch-chic style. Azrouël, who also designs a menswear line, opened a boutique in the Meatpacking District in 2003, and a second store in Watermill in 2008.
- Designed By
- Yigal Azrouel, 1998 - Present
- Owned By
- Yigal Azrouël
- Websites
- http://www.yigal-azrouel.com/ http://www.cut25.com/
Latest News
Zoom on Resort: Acne, Prabal Gurung, and More
For Intermix’s 20th Birthday, 20 Exclusive Designer Pieces
Pretty Yet Practical Parkas Hit the Runway
Thirty-four Reasons to Actually Get Excited About Fashion Week
Everyone at The Cut’s Launch Party Self-Googles
Exclusive First Look: See the CFDA’s Collection for the New York Mets
Madonna Wears Balmain Hot Pants in Her New Video; Yigal Azrouël Is Moving
Vogue’s Easter Bunnies; ‘Tacky’ Celebrity Endorsements
Yigal Azrouel Embraces Neon and Graphic Prints at the Cut 25 Boutique
Anna Sui, Yigal Azrouël Among Designers Who Rallied for the Garment District Yesterday
Slideshow: Ten Great Makeup Looks From New York Fashion Week
Slideshow: Fifteen Genius Hair Ideas From New York Fashion Week
See Kristen McMenamy’s New Cover; Dolce & Gabbana Supports Yigal Azrouël
Backstage Video: Beauty Look at Yigal Azrouël
Caroline Brasch Nielsen Is Tuesday’s Top Model
New Spring Collections: Rodarte, Vera Wang, Narciso Rodriguez, and More!
Slideshow: 100 Designers Reveal Their Spring 2011 Inspirations
Fashion Jews Upset That Fashion’s Night Out Overlaps With Rosh Hashanah
Fashion Week Will Have a Record Number of Men’s Shows; Emma Watson Visits Bangladesh
Erin Wasson Hearts J.Crew; Pretzel Chips Kills Anorexia Ads
Yigal Azrouël’s Cut25 Collection Does Sequined Pants Right
Yigal Azrouël to Launch New Lower-Priced Line: Cut 25
New Resort Collections: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Jason Wu, Donna Karan, Thakoon, Yigal Azrouël, and YSL
Model Jacquelyn Jablonski Took the Subway in the Snowstorm
Jacquelyn Jablonski Is Friday’s Top Model
Wipe Your Slate Clean, Fall Faces Are Makeupless
Yigal Azrouël and Miss J Know How to Get Straight Men Into Leather Pants
Kelly Cutrone Gives New Meaning to the Word ‘Hooker’
Yigal Azrouël Knows How to Cook
Kelly Cutrone’s Self-Help Book Encourages Young Women to ‘Celebrate the Magic’ Inside Themselves