Label Overview

Launched in 1998, Yigal Azrouël’s namesake label is best known for its fluid, feminine draping. As Style.com said, “Azrouël is at his most effective when his clothes look like they could have been nicked from the models' own closets.” And with pieces like experimental jersey T-shirts and shrunken leather jackets, many of his clothes do bear that effortless touch-chic style. Azrouël, who also designs a menswear line, opened a boutique in the Meatpacking District in 2003, and a second store in Watermill in 2008.

Designed By Yigal Azrouel, 1998 - Present Owned By Yigal Azrouël Websites http://www.yigal-azrouel.com/ http://www.cut25.com/

