Fall 2017 RTW Spring 2017 Bridal Spring 2017 RTW Fall 2016 RTW Pre-Fall 2016 Spring 2016 RTW Fall 2015 RTW Pre-Fall 2015 Spring 2015 Bridal Spring 2015 RTW Fall 2014 RTW Pre-Fall 2014 Spring 2014 RTW Resort 2014 Fall 2013 RTW Pre-Fall 2013 Resort 2013 Spring 2013 RTW Fall 2012 RTW Spring 2012 RTW

Zac Posen launched his namesake label at the tender age of 21. His first show—in 2002, in a former synagogue on the Lower East Side—received mixed reviews, but generated major buzz among young socials (including Barbara Bush) and industry insiders. Posen’s work has gained respect for its increasingly streamlined aesthetic of forties-inflected tailoring, mermaid-esque gowns, and itty-bitty cocktail frocks. He enlisted his mother Susan as CEO (she has since stepped down, and serves as Chairman) and his sister Alexandra as creative director, and in 2004, Sean Combs became a much-publicized backer. That same year, the CFDA gave Posen Swarovski’s Perry Ellis Award for Womenswear. Posen opened his first retail store in New York in 2011.

