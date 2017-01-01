Label Overview

Zac Posen launched his namesake label at the tender age of 21. His first show—in 2002, in a former synagogue on the Lower East Side—received mixed reviews, but generated major buzz among young socials (including Barbara Bush) and industry insiders. Posen’s work has gained respect for its increasingly streamlined aesthetic of forties-inflected tailoring, mermaid-esque gowns, and itty-bitty cocktail frocks. He enlisted his mother Susan as CEO (she has since stepped down, and serves as Chairman) and his sister Alexandra as creative director, and in 2004, Sean Combs became a much-publicized backer. That same year, the CFDA gave Posen Swarovski’s Perry Ellis Award for Womenswear. Posen opened his first retail store in New York in 2011.

Designed By Zac Posen, 2002 - Present Owned By Sean Combs, Zac Posen Websites http://www.zacposen.com/

