crime
Nursing Home CEO Resigns After Woman in Vegetative State Gave BirthThe CEO of Hacienda HealthCare resigned amid a sexual-assault investigation.
By
Kimberly Truong
and
Claire Lampen
The CEO of Hacienda HealthCare resigned amid a sexual-assault investigation.
why is your skin so good
How This Model Gets Her Skin So GoodMicaéla Verrelien’s routine is quick, simple, and delivers results.
By
Daise Bedolla
Micaéla Verrelien’s routine is quick, simple, and delivers results.
crime
Second Man Found Dead in the House of Prominent Democratic DonorThis is the second time in 18 months that a black man has died at Ed Buck’s home.
By
Amanda Arnold
This is the second time in 18 months that a black man has died at Ed Buck’s home.
work
How I Get It Done: Kelly Ripa“I do the show and assume it’s never as good as we think it is and never as bad as I think it is.”
By
Mara Reinstein
“I do the show and assume it’s never as good as we think it is and never as bad as I think it is.”
comedy
Kevin Hart Ponders Homophobic Tweets Yet Again, Apologizes to LGBTQ Community“I didn’t say these words to people,” he said by way of explanation. “This was our dumb asses on Twitter going back and forth with each other.”
By
Halle Kiefer
“I didn’t say these words to people,” he said by way of explanation. “This was our dumb asses on Twitter going back and forth with each other.”
culture
Lindsay Lohan Explains Her Perplexing, Ever-Changing AccentFinally, an answer.
By
Kimberly Truong
Finally, an answer.
vanderpump rules
Are Our Vanderpump Friends Truly Learning … and Growing?I hope so (but also I hope not).
By
Kelly Conaboy
I hope so (but also I hope not).
expect more pay less
Beyoncé Is Back at TargetEveryone is sad they missed her.
By
Opheli Garcia Lawler
Everyone is sad they missed her.
forever friends
Four Best Friends Decided to Share a TombstoneThey’re buried side by side under a pink granite stone that identifies them simply as “FRIENDS.”
By
Opheli Garcia Lawler
They’re buried side by side under a pink granite stone that identifies them simply as “FRIENDS.”
politics
When Dissent Is a Real Motherf*ckerThe criticism of Rashida Tlaib’s impeachment remarks shows what happens if a woman refuses to stay in her lane.
By
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh
The criticism of Rashida Tlaib’s impeachment remarks shows what happens if a woman refuses to stay in her lane.
the great outdoors
Love Gorpcore? Loewe Has You Covered.For the very fashionable and very granola.
By
Sarah Spellings
For the very fashionable and very granola.
culture
Curvy Wife Guy Has One Good OpinionBut sadly it doesn’t redeem him.
By
Madeleine Aggeler
But sadly it doesn’t redeem him.
let's makeup
You Can Buy This New Cannabis Lip Balm at SephoraMilk Makeup releases their newest KUSH products.
By
Hayley Schueneman
Milk Makeup releases their newest KUSH products.
tastemakers
The Designer Whose Taste Is Very New York–Meets–TokyoHanako Maeda of ADEAM on her favorite stationery, T-shirt, and restaurant.
By
Sarah Spellings
Hanako Maeda of ADEAM on her favorite stationery, T-shirt, and restaurant.
cyntoia brown
Cyntoia Brown Will Finally Be Free, After Nearly 15 Years in PrisonShe was serving a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex when she was 16 years old.
By
Ella Cerón
She was serving a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex when she was 16 years old.
golden globes 2019
Sandra Oh’s Golden Globes After-party Outfit Was Her Best of the NightFormal, but not too formal.
By
Sarah Spellings
Formal, but not too formal.
finer things
It’s Too Cold. Let’s Talk About Pre-Spring.Specifically these colorful accessories from Ferragamo.
By
Dora Fung
and
Yudi Ela
Specifically these colorful accessories from Ferragamo.
culture
Is Surviving R. Kelly Enough to Finally End His Career?The series checks all the stylistic boxes of a Lifetime movie, but can it still make change?
By
Ann-Derrick Gaillot
The series checks all the stylistic boxes of a Lifetime movie, but can it still make change?
media
5 Things to Know About Susan Zirinsky, the New Head of CBS NewsThe new president of CBS News is already a media icon.
By
Lisa Ryan
The new president of CBS News is already a media icon.
