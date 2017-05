Plus they all cost around $100 or less.

On Friday, she filed for divorce from Anthony Weiner.

Her performance, “An Ode To,” was a visual tribute to black womanhood.

a seat at the table

3:07 p.m. a seat at the table

Some stories are upfront about the allegations, while others don’t mention them until the last paragraph.

A guided tour from the hosts of Potterotica.

Even though he played Wolverine in the X-Men films.

the more you know

5:43 p.m. the more you know

The new exhibition “The Woman Question” revisits work by Gutsav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Oskar Kokoschka.

Only 192 to go!

His wife introduced him to the athleisure brand.

An adviser said “she wants to hear more about the issues women in Saudi Arabia face.”

Francesca is part of a long line of two-dimensional Euro pixie dream girls used to enrich the lives of American men.

▶️ They just teased their first single and music video.

From RompHims to zip-off jorts, style as welcome distraction.

Plus: Kris Jenner, TK Wonder, Shailene Woodley.

From who’s attending to where they’ll go to the loo, here’s everything to know about Pippa’s wedding.

A lesbian kiss that caused a scandal is back in the play Indecent .

Meanwhile, in Montana.